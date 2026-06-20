South Wales reservoir users say new restrictions are driving them to England

Twm Owen – Local democracy reporter

Sailors and windsurfers say access to what was one of south Wales’ most popular reservoirs has been restricted and travelling to England is now cheaper.

They fear the future of water sports at Llandgefedd Reservoir could be limited as costs have also increased with tighter rules and regulations implemented.

Welsh Water, which owns the 434 acre reservoir near Pontypool, has defended its pricing and said it remains “dedicated to ensuring Llandegfedd Lake remains accessible to all”.

Regular and longstanding recreational users, who aren’t affiliated to the sailing club at the reservoir, say they want to hold talks with the privately owned, not-for-profit water firm over access and pricing following changes they say were made without consultation.

“We want to initiate a meeting with Welsh Water. We want to take something forward and get back to what it used to be said,” said windsurfer and retired instructor Mike Walklin.

During school term times there is only access to the water five days a week, with “low demand” cited for a decision to close on Mondays and Tuesdays. Prebooking is also required with morning and afternoon sessions, each priced at £10, rather than a £10 all-day charge last year, while parking is no longer free.

Annual membership was also previously available. Windsurfer Rob Lewis, who lives in the nearby village of Llangybie, said: “You used to be able to buy a membership and you could come as often as you want, and there were no restrictions.

“Membership was about £190 around three years ago. Now you have to pay £10 for the morning, and £10 for the afternoon and they charge you £3.50 for parking so to windsurf for the day it will cost you £23.50.”

Notice

As windsurfing is weather dependent sailors can arrive to find their time on the water limited by a lack of wind but cancellations require 24 hours notice.

Mr Walklin, who lives in Blackwood, said he and many others now travel to the Cheddar, or Axbridge, Reservoir in Somerset, 50 miles from Llandegfedd, which charges £10 a day.

“We were there last week and there was about 23 people on the water at lunchtime with about six from this side of the bridge and probably any four of us would have come up here if it was open,” said Mr Walklin.

Mr Lewis, who lives four miles from the reservoir, said: “There’s no comparison. It’s cheaper for two of us to go to Axbridge than Llandegfedd even with the price of fuel as it is today.”

The 68-year-old said the reservoir has been an important site for recreation since the 1960s: “I’ve been coming here since I was 12 at Twmpath School, we used to come down twice a week by bus.

“When it was built, in the 60s, sailing was seen as elitist and it was presented as a way for the community to get into water sports. It is one of the ways it was sold to the local community as bringing opportunities.”

Blamed

He now fears local people, including children, are less likely to benefit: “It is a travesty. Mike used to run courses for school children and it didn’t just give them sailing expertise but would teach them team building and group activities.”

Paul Lambert, who grew up in Newport, began windsurfing seriously at Llandegfedd in his 20s and still enjoys doing so now he’s 60, having first tried sailing there as a boy.

Though now living near Bath he blamed reduced access for him having only sailed at Llandegfedd twice this year and five times in 2025, compared to around 20 visits as recently as 2022.

Mr Lambert is also concerned for the next generation: “This opportunity is being denied for the kids of South East Wales today. If Llandegfedd had not been there, windsurfing would not have been accessible to me.”

Mr Walklin, who worked for at the reservoir for private firm Gwent Adventures before Welsh Water took responsibility for water sports activities, described it as a hub for enthusiasts and anglers as well as for sailing activities including for disabled children.

Users also claim Welsh Water’s safety boat requirements exceed regulations set by the sport’s governing body, the Royal Yachting Association, and complain access is often restricted to only part of the water.

Safety

The retired 72-year-old, who still regularly windsurfs, said he believes use of the reservoir has reduced: “It would be nothing to have 30 boats out here fishing.

“The community spirit has been lost. We used to meet regularly for a catch up even if it wasn’t windy. That would be all the different groups, sailors, windsurfers, kayakers. Because of the restricted access now this just doesn’t happen.”

Welsh Water said pricing changes were “necessary to accurately reflect and cover our essential staffing and operational costs” and visitor data showed a lack of demand for all-day and annual membership fees.

“To provide value for frequent visitors, we introduced a Class Pass — offering 10 water launches or swims for £75 – a £25 saving.”

The firm also said it is willing to meet with user groups to explain its procedures and it offers tailored group bookings for school groups, youth organisations, and community groups including disability sailing options using specialist craft and certified instructors.

The spokesman said: “Dwr Cymru is dedicated to ensuring Llandegfedd Lake remains accessible to all, irrespective of sailing club affiliation – the water is accessible seven days a week during school holidays and five days a week during school terms.

“Safety is Welsh Water’s highest priority, and we strictly adhere to guidelines set by national accreditors, including the Adventure Activities Licensing Authority (AALA) and the Royal Yachting Association (RYA). We maintain a firm safety boat ratio of one safety boat to every 20 craft on the water.”