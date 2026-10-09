South Wales residential road to shut for essential works

Lewis Smith – Local democracy reporter

Plans to temporarily close a residential road in a south Wales county borough have been announced while poling works are carried out in the area.

They will see a section of North Avenue in Kenfig Hill closed for public safety for one day in October of 2026.

Poling works allow for utility or telecom companies to install, inspect, or replace utility poles such as telephone or electricity poles.

A public notice published on the closure said: “The order will come into force on October 7, 2026, and will continue in force for a maximum period of 18 months or until such time as the works are completed, whichever is the sooner.

“It is anticipated that the planned works will be undertaken between the hours of 8am and 5pm on October 16, 2026.

“No person shall cause any vehicle to proceed for approximately 70m of North Avenue, Kenfig Hill, outside number eight to Bower Street.

“The alternative route for vehicles is via North Avenue, Marshfield Avenue, Pisgah Street, Ty Talwyn Avenue, and vice versa.”

Access will be provided through the restriction for police, fire, and ambulance service vehicles responding to emergencies.

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