South Wales schools recognised for promoting the Welsh language

Nation.Cymru Staff

Several schools in south Wales have achieved a series of Welsh language awards for promoting the language, including a first Gold award for an English-medium school.

Schools across Blaenau Gwent have been recognised for their commitment to the Welsh language, with learners, staff and communities embracing Welsh through the Siarter Iaith and Cymraeg Campus programmes.

The initiatives support the Welsh Government’s ambition to reach one million Welsh speakers by 2050, helping children and young people use Welsh confidently inside and outside the classroom.

A major milestone has been achieved by Ebbw Fawr Learning Community, which has become the first English-medium school in Blaenau Gwent to receive the prestigious Cymraeg Campus Gold Award.

Assessors praised the school’s whole-community approach, strong leadership and the enthusiasm shown by pupils, who were observed using Welsh naturally and with pride throughout the school day.

Across both the primary and secondary phases, the school has embedded Welsh into daily life through innovative teaching, cultural events, community partnerships and a highly active Criw Cymraeg pupil leadership group.

Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Helyg has achieved the Siarter Iaith Gold Award, while Ysgol Gymraeg Tredegar has already secured Bronze status as it continues its Welsh language journey.

Meanwhile, all English-medium primary schools and Pen-y Cwm Special School have achieved at least Bronze level, with Beaufort Hill Primary School and Tredegar Comprehensive School progressing to Silver.

Councillor Sue Edmunds, Cabinet Member for Children, Young People and Families said: “This success highlights the dedication of schools across the borough to strengthening Welsh language skills, celebrating Welsh culture and creating opportunities for children and young people to use Welsh with confidence in their everyday lives.

“We welcome these achievements and look forward to seeing even more schools progress towards silver and gold awards in the years ahead, helping to build a thriving future for the Welsh language in Blaenau Gwent.”

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