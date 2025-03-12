South Wales the best place to see ‘blood moon’ partial lunar eclipse later this week

A partial lunar eclipse will take place just before dawn on Friday – with south Wales expected to be one of the best places to view this natural phenomenon in the UK.

The moon will darken as it moves into Earth’s shadow and will eventually turn red, earning its “blood moon” nickname.

In a partial lunar eclipse, the sun, Earth, and moon are almost, rather than fully, aligned. This means a dark section appears on the moon.

The last total lunar eclipse was in May 2022, when the moon turned completely red.

Atmospheric gases

Astronomer Jake Foster at the Royal Observatory Greenwich said: “When the Earth comes between the sun and the moon, the only sunlight that can reach the moon must first pass through the Earth’s atmosphere.

“As sunlight enters the atmosphere, different wavelengths (and therefore colours) of light will be scattered and bounced around by differing amounts. Blue light scatters a great deal, which is why our skies are blue.

“Red light is mostly unaffected by the gases of the atmosphere, so it travels all the way through them and out the other side where it can shine on the moon, making it appear red.”

The moon will start to turn red at around 5.30am and will be most visible just before 6.30am on Friday.

“The moon will be very low in the sky just above the western horizon, so the best place to see it will be somewhere with a clear view of the west, free of any obstructions like tall trees or buildings,” Mr Foster said.

“No equipment is required, but a pair of binoculars will enhance your view of this cosmic phenomenon.”

South Walians rejoice

On the chances of seeing the eclipse, Oli Claydon, spokesman for the Met Office, said: “The best chance of clear skies on Friday morning will be in southern Wales and southern England.

“There will be some cloud across parts of the UK further north, but with some breaks there could still be a chance of seeing the lunar eclipse further north too.”

The next lunar eclipse will happen on September 7 2025 and part of it will be visible from the UK.

