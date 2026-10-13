South Wales Valleys nature project secures almost £2m in National Lottery funding

Nation.Cymru staff

A project which connects people with nature and helps habitats has been awarded almost £2 million from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Lost Peatlands Connections, led by Neath Port Talbot Council, aims to restore and enhance priority habitats, including peatlands, heathlands, grasslands and woodlands, helping to improve biodiversity, strengthen ecological networks, increase climate resilience and support carbon storage.

At the heart of the project is the idea of “connections” – connecting habitats across the landscape, connecting people with nature, connecting communities with each other, and reconnecting with the rich cultural history of the South Wales Valleys to develop a stronger sense of place.

Led by Neath Port Talbot Council’s Countryside and Wildlife Team, the partnership brings together Natural Resources Wales through the National Peatland Action Programme, The Woodland Trust, Coed Lleol (Small Woods Association), the Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales, Rhondda Cynon Taf Council and Vattenfall.

The project area covers the upland landscapes of the historic county of Glamorgan and spans four valleys – the Afan, Neath, Upper Cynon and Rhondda Valleys.

Over the three-year programme, practical conservation work will take place across 16 sites covering almost 870 hectares. Alongside habitat restoration, the project will deliver volunteering, outdoor learning, wellbeing activities, heritage skills training, public events and creative projects.

Digital resources, including the Lost Peatlands Explorer App, Virtual Reality experiences and a podcast series, will help bring this heritage to wider audiences and create a lasting legacy. Five new walking routes and interpretation features will also help more people discover and enjoy the landscape

Through peatland restoration and habitat enhancement, the project will help create more resilient landscapes for wildlife while contributing to carbon storage, natural flood management and wildfire mitigation.

With match funding and partner contributions, the total project value is almost £2.6 million, and delivery is expected to begin in October 2026.

Build on success

Cllr Jeremy Hurley, Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Economic Growth at Neath Port Talbot Council said: “Working alongside our partners, this funding will allow us to build on the success of the previous project to deliver lasting environmental, cultural and social benefits.

“Lost Peatlands Connections represents a major investment in the landscapes, wildlife and communities of the south Wales Valleys. As well as restoring important habitats, the project will create opportunities for people of all ages to improve their wellbeing, learn new skills, discover local heritage and develop a stronger connection with the natural world around them.”

Cllr Cen Phillips, Cabinet Member for Nature, Tourism and Well-being at Neath Port Talbot Council, said: This funding will help more people experience and connect with these incredible places through new walking routes, wellbeing activities, volunteering opportunities and digital experiences.

“As well as protecting and enhancing our natural environment, the project will support people’s wellbeing and encourage more residents and visitors to explore all that the area has to offer.”

Andrew White, Director of National Lottery Heritage Fund Wales, said: “Thanks to National Lottery players, we are proud to support Lost Peatlands Connections. The project brings together nature recovery, heritage conservation and community engagement in a way that will create lasting benefits for both people and places.

“We look forward to seeing local communities explore, celebrate and help care for the remarkable landscapes and heritage of the south Wales Valleys over the coming years.”

Anyone interested in following the project or getting involved can find regular updates through the Lost Peatlands website, email [email protected] and follow social media channels here.

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