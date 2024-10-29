Southport stabbing suspect charged with terror offence and production of poison

The teenager accused of the fatal stabbing of three girls at a dance class in Southport has been charged with production of a deadly poison and a terror offence, the chief constable of Merseyside Police has said.

Axel Rudakubana, 18, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court by videolink on Wednesday charged with production of a biological toxin, ricin, and possession of information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing to commit an act of terrorism, although the attack has not been declared as a terrorist incident, police said.

The charges come after searches of his home in Banks, Lancashire, Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said at a press conference on Tuesday.

PDF file

The terror offence relates to a PDF file entitled Military Studies In The Jihad Against The Tyrants, The Al Qaeda Training Manual, Ms Kennedy said.

Searches were carried out in the days following the attack, although it was not confirmed when the ricin was found.

According to the charges, the toxin was produced on or before July 29, and Rudakubana was charged with possessing the document between August 29 2021 and July 30 2024.

Rudakubana is already charged with the murders of Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, who were fatally stabbed during a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Hart Street, Southport, on July 29.

He is also charged with the attempted murder of eight other children, instructor Leanne Lucas and businessman John Hayes, as well as possession of a knife.

Ricin

Ms Kennedy said: “Searches of Axel Rudakubana’s home address resulted in an unknown substance being found. Testing confirmed the substance as Ricin.

“We have worked extensively with partners to establish that there was a low to very low risk to the public and I want to make that reassurance clear today.

“I can also tell you that there was no Ricin present at Hart Street.”

She said it was “certainly not the case” that police were deciding to keep information from the public and said she wanted to reassure communities that police are committed to getting justice and to being open and transparent.

The attack has not been declared as a terrorist incident by counter-terror police, Ms Kennedy said.

She added: “I recognise that these new charges may lead to speculation.

“The matter for which Axel Rudakubana has been charged under the Terrorism Act does not require motive to be established.

“For a matter to be declared as a terrorist incident, motivation would need to be established.

“I would strongly advise anyone against speculating as to the motivation in this case.

“The criminal proceedings against Axel Rudakubana are live and he has a right to a fair trial.”

Speculation

The police chief urged people not to engage in “rumour and speculation”.

She said: “We must not lose sight of the families of Elsie, Bebe and Alice, who are still grieving, and the families and those victims who were present at Hart Street on July 29.

“We need to do the right thing to ensure that the justice process is not prejudiced.”

Dr Renu Bindra, senior medical adviser at the UK Health Security Agency, told the press conference experts undertook a thorough public health risk assessment following the discovery of Ricin.

She said: “There was no evidence that any victims, responders or members of the public were exposed to Ricin, either as part of the incident or afterwards.

“Our detailed initial risk assessment judged that the risk to the community and the wider public was low.”

Rudakubana is alleged to have entered the school holiday dance class, at a small business park in Southport, shortly before midday.

Elsie and Bebe were pronounced dead at the scene. Alice was pronounced dead at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in the early hours of the next day.

The day after the attack, thousands turned out for a peaceful vigil in the town but later a separate protest erupted into violence outside a mosque in the town.

In the following week, protests took place in dozens of towns and cities across the country and descended into violence and rioting, with asylum centre hotels in particular targeted.

More than 1,000 arrests have since been made and hundreds charged and jailed.

A provisional trial date for Rudakubana has been set for January next year.

