Spanish PM ‘absolutely’ supports UK rejoining the EU
Amelia Jones
The Spanish prime minister has expressed strong support for the idea of the UK rejoining the European Union (EU).
Pedro Sánchez, who has held office since June 2018, has voiced strong support for the UK potentially rejoining, saying that Spain misses the UK in the EU.
Speaking to The New Statesman, the PM said he is keen to form a deeper partnership between the two major European nations, both led by social democratic governments.
Sir Keir Starmer hosted the Spanish prime minister in a bilateral summit to sign a post-Brexit deal over Gibraltar in September last year. The leaders discussed enhancing cooperation and taking bilateral relations to a new level.
It was the first bilateral to be held in either capital for seven years. The leaders discussed the opportunity between the two countries to take the relationship to the next level.
When asked about whether he supported the UK rejoining the EU, he said: “Absolutely. We miss the UK within the European Union.
“I think there is a clear need to have the UK on board again, especially nowadays.”
Recently, Starmer highlighted the growing public appetite for closer EU alignment.
Recent polls indicate a significant shift in sentiment over the past decade, with fewer than 30% of the public still supporting Brexit.
In a speech last month, he said: We need to shoot down this idea that slogans and easy answers will fix the country.
“Johnson pretended to drive a bulldozer through a wall saying that would get us £350m a week for the NHS.
“It didn’t happen. Farage pretended that leaving the EU would reduce immigration. The opposite happened.”
In Wales, Plaid Cymru continues to call for stronger ties with the EU, promoting policies that would see Wales benefit from closer cooperation and alignment with European political and economic frameworks.
Over the summer, Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorweth met with the European Union’s Ambassador to the UK, Pedro Serrano.
After the meeting, he said: “Brexit has caused deep damage to Wales’s economy, and unless the structural barriers to trade and investment are removed, the UK Government’s growth ambitions will remain unrealised.”
“Rejoining the Single Market and Customs Union is the most effective way to reverse this damage. This is about giving Welsh businesses, farmers and young people the opportunities they deserve.”
If starmer wants to save his skin and put the boot into reform and the tory party….
The best think the U K can do it has been a total Disaster leaving the E U but the same clowns will vote for farage
There’s no going backwards but that doesn’t mean the UK can’t become a full member of a future European federation because the EU is busy reforming itself now the real barrier to reform has left on a spurious argument that we had to leave a partnership that was incapable of reform.
Brexit was akin to shipwreck survivors drilling a hole in their lifeboat. It was what Neoliberals the world over wanted. The USA in particular wishes to destroy the EU as it is a centre of power that they cannot yet control.
The Labour government knows that rejoining would boost the economy and help it deliver it’s manifesto, help it to possibly win the next GE but it’s too afraid to do anything. Rejoining may not happen in time for 2029 but it would be foolish for the government to just do nothing. It would also show Farage for what he is when he opposes any reconciliation.
Bibi flew over France and Greece in January this year, both members of the EU. An arrest warrant out for his arrest, issued by the ICC.
That’s how most people outside of Western Europe see the EU. Impotent and a laughing stock.