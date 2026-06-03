Special appeal launched for four overlooked rescue cats

Animal rescue centres in south Wales have launched a special appeal to find homes for four cats who have struggled to attract adopters.

Staff at RSPCA Newport Animal Centre have issued a special rehoming appeal for Smudge and Maya who are looking for individual homes to call their own.

At RSPCA Newport Adoption Centre, staff are hoping that Smokey and Furlisa will also find their own forever homes soon.

RSPCA Newport Animal Centre Deputy Manager Amirah Jones said: “Sadly Smudge and Maya have had little interest so far, and we’re not quite sure why as they are beautiful and very loving cats!

“We are seeing record numbers of cats entering our care. Across the RSPCA we began 2026 with a higher number of cats than in each of the previous five years – 1,280 cats* across England and Wales.

“We responded to 1,752 mass cat incidents last year, almost five every single day and 13 of these incidents involved more than 100 cats. In Wales alone last year were 156 of these multi-animal incidents, involving 2,072 cats.

“As well as urging potential owners to adopt a rescue cat – like Smudge and Maya – instead of shopping for one, we urge cat owners to neuter their pets to help stop unwanted breeding, as this exacerbates the problem amid the ongoing capacity and welfare crisis.”

Smudge came to Newport in April and has been available for adoption for the past month. She is a neutered, three-year-old, tabby and white female and came into RSPCA care after her welfare needs were not being met.

“We absolutely love Smudge,” said Amirah. “She is such a sweet and affectionate girl who is really ready to find the loving home she deserves.

“She adores human attention and will happily soak up all the fuss you can offer. Smudge is also a playful little character who really enjoys her toys and is sure to keep you entertained.

“She even loves a game of fetch, happily chasing after a small ball and bringing it back for more!”

While Smudge is very loving, staff noted that she can be slightly head-shy at times and will need adopters who understand the importance of approaching her calmly and gently, allowing her to feel comfortable and build trust at her own pace.

Smudge could live with sensible secondary school-aged children, but needs to be the only pet in the home as she prefers having all the attention to herself. She will thrive in a calm environment where she can fully relax.

“Smudge is currently on a diet as she is a little overweight so she will need to continue this to make sure she reaches a healthier weight through the right balance of diet and play,” said Amirah.

“Smudge is a truly lovely girl with so much love to give. She’s looking for a home where she can be cherished and given all the attention she enjoys. In return, she’ll be a wonderful, affectionate companion who will bring so much joy to her new family.”

Four-year-old Maya has been at the Hartridge Road centre since March and has been awaiting a home since early April. She also came into the care of the animal welfare charity after her welfare needs were not being met.

“She is a gentle, affectionate girl who can be a little shy when meeting new people, but her playful and loving personality shines through once she feels comfortable,” said Amirah.

“Maya enjoys gentle fuss and forms strong bonds with those she knows and trusts. She would be best suited as an only pet in a quiet home where she has space to settle in initially.

“Now more confident, Maya is very playful and happily entertains herself with her toys in the cattery.

“She enjoys exploring, pouncing, and engaging in little bursts of fun, showing her energy and curiosity. This playful side means she would thrive in a home where she can continue to explore, play, and enjoy her surroundings at her own pace.

“She has also gained a reputation for being a snuggle bug and will promptly hop into your lap given the opportunity for a cuddle! It is hard to say no to her angelic voice; she is guaranteed to have you under her paw in no time.”

Maya would prefer to be the only-pet in the home and could possibly live with children of secondary school age.

Smokey and Furlisa

Smokey and Furlisa – who are being cared for by staff at RSPCA Newport Adoption Centre, which is based at Newport Pets At Home at Mendalgief Retail Park – are also waiting patiently for forever homes.

The adoption centre is currently caring for an increasing number of rescued cats that need foster carers to provide temporary accommodation until homes can be found for them.

One-year-old Furlisa has been with RSPCA Newport Adoption Centre for 27 days but had previously been at RSPCA Newport Animal Centre for some time. Furlisa is now in foster care.

Rehoming Supervisor Gaynor Smith said: “Furlisa is a wonderfully affectionate girl with a huge personality and even bigger love for people.

“From the moment you meet her, it’s clear just how much she adores human company. She isn’t shy about showing it either, Furlisa will happily climb up onto your shoulders just to give you the closest possible head bumps and soak up all the attention she can get.

“She truly is a very sweet girl, but her affection can be quite intense, so she’s looking for adopters who will enjoy and embrace her enthusiastic nature.”

Furlisa would love to be the only pet in the home and could live with teenagers.

Smokey is an older girl aged 15 and has been in the RSPCA’s care for 98 days. She is also in foster care and arrived into our care following the passing of her previous owner.

“While the initial transition was a significant adjustment for her, she has shown great resilience throughout her journey,” said Gaynor.

“Although she settled in our cattery, she found it stressful at times and was moved into foster care where she has blossomed and is enjoying the one on one attention from her foster Mum.

“She loves to spend time sitting in the windows watching the world go by and also sleeping on the sofa or bed with her fosterer.”

She is looking for a home as the only pet and in an adult-only environment.

Amirah added: “June has arrived all of a sudden, and we just can’t believe Smudge, Maya, Smokey and Furlisa are all still waiting for their forever homes! We really hope their perfect match will be found soon! It also means we will have the space to take in more cats in need.”

To express an interest in the cats mentioned above or any of the other cats at RSPCA Newport Animal Centre and at RSPCA Newport Adoption Centre found on Find A Pet, please fill out an online application form.

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