Special needs school opening pushed back to spring

Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter

Work to expand a special needs school, which has featured in a BBC documentary, won’t be completed until next spring after being hit by delays.

Vale of Glamorgan Council has confirmed that the new expected opening date for Ysgol Llyn Derw in Cosmeston is now May 2026.

It was reported in August 2024 that the expected completion date for the new special needs school, which will be the second site to Ysgol y Deri, was summer 2025.

Administration

This was before the construction firm behind the development, ISG, went into administration in September 2024.

Vale of Glamorgan Council announced in November 2024 that they had appointed Morgan Sindall Construction to take on the project and that construction work would recommence.

Council cabinet members approved plans to expand Ysgol y Deri with a new site in April 2021.

The head teacher of the special needs school, which featured in BBC documentary A Special School, argued in the past that more space was desperately needed there.

At a Vale of Glamorgan Council planning meeting in April 2023 head teacher Chris Britten said there wasn’t enough dining space at lunchtime and some pupils were refusing food and drink out of fear of soiling themselves due to a lack of hygiene rooms.

The £22m new school build will provide space for an additional 150 pupils with additional learning needs.

Devastating

When we asked the leader of Vale of Glamorgan Council, Cllr Lis Burnett, last year about the collapse of ISG she said it was devastating, adding: “We know a lot of the people in ISG and we are really sad that they have all lost their jobs.

“This happens but what we will say… is two of our housing developments were ones that failed under previous developers and we took them on and not only have we delivered them but we brought them back on time by developing.

“By the time we knew that ISG were going through we already were having conversations with other people.

“Having worked with the new developers previously I can’t foresee any issues.

“With any of our developers we always have a close working relationship and that is in some ways why we have achieved as much as we have in terms of our community benefit schemes.

“It is a shame with Cosmeston but I am confident that we will manage to avoid too much of a delay.”

As well as creating more space for pupils the Ysgol Llyn Derw development promises to integrate with the surrounding landscape and operate as a more eco-friendly site.

Outdoor spaces will offer both teaching and study spaces as well as areas for sport, play, and socialising.

The design of the two-storey building incorporates solar panels and a hybrid generator to power the site.

It will also include green roofs and a number of other features aimed at enhancing biodiversity.

