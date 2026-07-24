Specialist helicopter deployed to fight north Wales wildfire

A specialist firefighting helicopter has been deployed as part of efforts to fight a wildfire in north Wales.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) said the aircraft will support the fire service as it continues to tackle the blaze in the Rhinogydd mountains.

North Wales and the Upper Severn became the first part of the UK to declare drought status on Thursday, after widespread dry weather and record-breaking heatwaves have hit swathes of the country this summer.

The wildfire has been burning across Rhinogydd for more than a week, NRW said.

A spokesperson said on Thursday: “We can now confirm that a specialist firefighting helicopter will be deployed to the Rhinogydd tomorrow morning to support the ongoing response to the wildfire.

“This follows sustained efforts to secure aerial support during a period of exceptional demand from wildfire incidents elsewhere in the UK.

“The helicopter will make a vital contribution to the response, working alongside the dedicated efforts of North Wales Fire and Rescue Service crews and our own teams, who have been supporting the incident response on the ground throughout.

“For more than a week, our staff, contractors and partners have been working around the clock to respond to this incident, and we will continue to support North Wales Fire and Rescue Service colleagues in the days ahead.”

NRW confirmed the helicopter is already on site to be directed by North Wales Fire and Rescue Service to support with tackling the fire.

On Thursday, Sian Gwenllian, Welsh Government cabinet minister for local government, housing and planning, said emergency services continued to respond to “significant fires” at Rhinogydd and Blaenavon, in South Wales.

She said: “The fires at Rhinogydd and Blaenavon are currently the two most significant wildfire incidents in Wales.

“Both remain active and are being managed reflecting the efforts of those involved.

“Other wildfires have been successfully brought under control and are now being monitored and dampened down – demonstrating both the hard work, expertise and professionalism of our fire service.”

“The fire at Blaenavon is currently the priority for ground operations,” the cabinet minister added.

“The incident has produced a significant amount of smoke, which I know will be of concern to members representing the area and to local residents.

“However, officials have advised that there is currently no threat to life or property.

“The fire is expected to continue burning for several days, and firefighters remain at the scene to prevent it spreading further and putting lives, wildlife and property at risk.”