Specialist police team seizes £3 million pounds worth of drugs and cash

Weapons and more than £3 million pounds worth of drugs and cash have been seized in the last 12 months by a specialist South Wales Police team targeting knife crime and serious violence.

Operation Sceptre has worked in tandem with South Wales Police’s ‘Not the One’ anti-knife crime campaign, which aims to reduce the number of knife crime offences and perpetrators.

The campaign aims to educate 11- to 16-year-olds on the dangers and consequences of carrying a knife

Criminality

Superintendent Esyr Jones, force lead for tackling serious violence, said: “This combined effort of enforcement and education is helping to keep our streets safe and protect those being exploited.

“These latest figures highlight how the Op Sceptre Team continues to pursue those involved in serious violence and associated criminality.”

Since the start of April 2024, the Op Sceptre Team in Cardiff has Arrested 115 people suspected of being involved in violence and criminal exploitation, taken 22 weapons off the streets and seized £2.8m worth of drugs and £65k in cash.

Supt Jones added: “South Wales is a safe place to live, to work and to be, but we will never be complacent and tackling the harm that knife crime and serious violence cause is an absolute priority for South Wales Police.

“And while we know it can be difficult to speak up if you think someone is carrying a knife, by doing so you can help ensure that weapon can’t be used to cause serious injury, or worse. Ultimately, that means you could save a life.”

