Specialist ramen bar to open in Wales

Jules Millward

One of the UK’s best known ramen specialists has announced the opening of their new restaurant in Wales in March 2026.

Located in the heart of Cardiff city centre on the High Street, Tonkotsu is set to bring its signature bowls of homemade ramen, gyoza, and famous chicken kara-age to the city.

First launched in Soho in 2012 by co-founders Ken Yamada and Emma Reynolds, who still run the business together, Tonkotsu was at the forefront of the UK’s ramen craze.

Ken says of the Cardiff opening: “We love Cardiff and have been looking for the ideal location for a while. We’re really excited to join the brilliant dining scene in the city and can’t wait to serve our ramen to the people of Cardiff.”

The team at Tonkotsu are working with Cardiff-based illustrator Suzanne Carpenter to create a large scale mural inside the restaurant to bring diners joy whilst slurping their ramen. You can find her on Instagram at @illustrator_eye.

As with all Tonkotsu’s restaurants, the heart and soul of their Cardiff restaurant will be in its comforting bowls of ramen.

Each bowl of steaming hot ramen is made with Tonkotsu’s own fresh noodles crafted daily using mid-century noodle machines imported from Tokyo. The noodles are then cooked to order for precisely 32 seconds in boiling water for that perfect medium bite. All Tonkotsu’s bone broths are handmade over a two-day cooking process to get the maximum flavour into each bowl of ramen.

The menu at Cardiff will feature the group’s signature Tonkotsu ramen – a rich and creamy pork bone-broth enriched with lardo, with thin-cut noodles and topped with roast pork belly, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, spring onions, burnt garlic oil and a beautiful (seasoned free-range) egg.

Other favourites include the Chilli Chicken Ramen – a chicken and sea salt broth pimped up with Tonkotsu’s addictive Eat the Bits Chili Oil – and the vegan Mushroom Miso ramen. All ramen can be customised with extra toppings such as kimchi or the spicy scotch bonnet ‘hot shot’.

No visit to Tonkotsu would be complete without a few plump, juicy homemade gyoza, and Tonkotsu Cardiff will be serving up freshly steamed classic pork, ginger, and garlic, as well as shiitake and bamboo shoot, and king prawn versions. Other standout starters include Tonkotsu’s crisp fried chicken kara-age, Eat the Bits chilli chicken wings and the vegan-friendly cauliflower ‘wings’.

Like its sister restaurants, Tonkotsu Cardiff will offer a range of smaller-sized ramen to give customers more choice of (portion sizes and) price point.

The smaller size, of which a limited range has always been available as part of the lunch deal, has now been expanded to include all ramen on the menu and is available throughout the day and evening.

The drinks menu includes original sake made for Tonkotsu by the Tsuji Brewery in Okayama, an exclusive beer Mikan Shimoda Pale Ale made in collaboration with Thornbridge and Tonkotsu’s own small-batch gin.

The drinks line up is completed by a selection of Japanese whiskies, wines, and cocktails, plus low-alcohol options, soft drinks, and teas.

As well as plenty of space to dine-in, Tonkotsu will also be available for delivery and for takeaway via its own Click and Collect service at tonkotsu.co.uk.