Speed camera vans could be deployed to rural village to combat speeding

Twm Owen, local democracy reporter

Speed camera vans could be deployed to a rural village in a bid to force drivers to reduce their speed.

A local councillor has asked that traffic calming measures be considered to address speeding in Llangybi in Monmouthshire, but the councillor responsible suggested a camera van could be the most suitable solution.

Councillor Catrin Maby, Momouthshire council’s Labour cabinet member responsible for highways, said it was “disappointing” other attempts to address speeding through the village, including signs showing drivers their speed, hadn’t been successful.

Go Safe

The Drybridge councillor told the council’s May meeting she would ask officers to request the Go Safe speed camera partnership van return to the village.

“Beyond that it’s really hard to know what physical measures would be acceptable and I know they can be unpopular and require capital investment.

“The first thing to do is try and get Go Safe to come back, it might be the fastest and most efficient answer.”

Conservative Fay Bromfield, who represents Llangybi, thanked council officers for work to address speeding in the area but said data shows it has had a “limited impact” on reducing speed in the village where there are 30mph and 60mph limits.

Traffic calming

She asked if Cllr Maby would attend a meeting to hear the case for traffic calming measures from residents and also asked for a seminar for councillors with the camera partnership.

The cabinet member said she would “really look forward” to attending a meeting but would also like the Go Safe partnership to attend “so I’m not stood there saying it’s someone else’s responsibility.”

Cllr Maby said she could ask for a seminar to be arranged while Conservative councillor for Usk and Llanbadoc said he’s already requested the public services committee hold a meeting with the partnership.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

