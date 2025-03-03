Speed limit change expected despite claim drivers are ‘unfairly treated’

Nicholas Thomas, local democracy reporter

Cutting the speed limit on a stretch of road will reportedly improve safety even though the area is not considered an “accident hotspot”.

Maximum speeds on a relatively short section of the B4245, also known as Magor Road in eastern Newport, are expected to be cut from 50mph to 30mph later this week.

The 60-metre stretch of road leads up to the turning for the AB InBev brewery and the boundary with Monmouthshire – where the B4245 is already a 30mph road.

Objections

Newport City Council received two valid objections to the proposed change, including one respondent who said the proposed restrictions were “totally unacceptable, as motorists are unfairly treated these days”.

The move was branded “just another excuse to upset motorists”, with the objector adding the road had “potholes everywhere” and “is not an accident black spot”.

In a report, the council’s head of infrastructure said “it is acknowledged that the road is not an accident hotspot” but explained an extension of the 30mph stretch would be “designed to slow motorists down as they approach the junction, to improve safety as well as conditions for vehicles entering and exiting this section” of the road.

Concerns relating to the condition of the road are a “separate issue” to be addressed outside the scope of the proposed speed limit change, the officer added.

The council’s cabinet member for assets and infrastructure is expected to approve the proposed speed limit change on Friday.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

