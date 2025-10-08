Speed limit change on the cards for Welsh town

Elgan Hearn Local Democracy Reporter

A senior councillor is set to start the process to change the speed limit on a stretch of road on the outskirts of a Welsh town.

On Friday, October 10, Powys County Council’s cabinet member for Highways, Cllr Jackie Charlton (Liberal Democrat – Llangattock and Llangynidr) will receive a report that explains the proposal for a Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) to introduce a 40mph speed limit buffer zone on Brecon Road in Builth Wells.

This is to help reduce traffic speeds at a new junction to a new housing development off Brecon Road.

If the delegated decision is taken residents will be asked for their views on the possible implementation of a 240 metre “buffer zone” along the B4520 from the existing 20mph signs, which is just past the Hillview housing estate coming out of the town.

The speed limit for this stretch of road is currently 60mph.

New homes

The report explains that: “The consultation exercise and implementation of the proposal will be funded wholly by the developer, the cost will be £5,000.”

The developer is John Gerald Evans who was given planning permission in 2023 to build 40 homes off Brecon Road – the principle for the development had been agreed by councillors at a Planning committee meeting in December 2017.

Powys County Councillor for Builth Wells, Cllr Jeremy Pugh (Powys Independents) said in the report that he supported the speed limit change.

Under the council’s protocol, if Cllr Charlton’s decision to start the TRO process is not called in for scrutiny by Powys councillors, the decision will be implemented five days after being taken, which is expected to be Monday, October 20.

The report explains that if no “substantive objections” are received during the consultation process, the TRO will then be implemented in due course