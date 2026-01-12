Speed limit changes recommended after public feedback

Plans to change the speed limits on several roads in south Wales are expected to be confirmed later this week

Proposals set to go before the Vale of Glamorgan cabinet on Thursday, January 15 would see three roads have their speed limits increased from 20mph to 30mph and three roads have theirs decreased from 30mph to 20mph.

The roads originally proposed for an increase include Hayes Road in Sully, part of Pentir-y-De in Rhoose, Llantwit Major Road in Cowbridge and Cardiff Road A4222 in Cowbridge.

Following a consultation, however, the recommended change is to keep the existing 20mph speed limit on part of Llantwit Major Road in Cowbridge.

It is also recommended that cabinet overrules the objections to all the other proposals, as they do not warrant amendment, and implements the speed limit changes.

The three roads which are set to have their speed limits reduced are Leckwith Road in Llandough, the B4524 Main Road in Ogmore-By-Sea and the B4267 Lavernock Road in Penarth.

The Welsh Government brought in a default 20mph speed limit in 2023, but it then acknowledged that some roads may not be appropriately set under the new default speed limit and a listening programme was held for people to share their views on roads they wanted to be reviewed.

Vale of Glamorgan Council received a total of 228 contacts through e-mails and other correspondence requesting roads to be reviewed.

From the 228 contacts received, 103 roads were classed as subject to review under the new Welsh Government guidance, with 95 of those roads to be reviewed for a possible change from 20mph to 30mph and eight roads which had been requested to change from 30mph to 20mph.

Revised guidance was published in July 2024 to help councils decide where 20mph speed limits can increase to 30mph.

Of the 95 roads reviewed using the revised guidance, the assessment concluded that four roads would change from 20mph to 30mph and three would change from 30mph to 20mph.