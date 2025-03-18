Speed limit confusion in rural village

Removal of 20 mile per hour signs in a rural village has caused drivers to think the speed limit has increased, it has been claimed.

The signs had been in place in Penperelleni, between Pontypool and Abergavenny, as a 20mph zone had been created as an exception to the old 30mph limit in built up areas.

However, when 20mph became the default limit in built up areas with street lighting all across Wales, in September 2023, it meant previously agreed exemptions that created 20mph zones had to be revoked.

The Welsh Government also insisted smaller, “repeater” signs to remind drivers a different limit to the standard was in force had to be taken down as they should now assume the lower limit applies in residential areas.

Confusion

Jan Butler who represents Goetre Fawr, that includes Penperlleni, on Monmouthshire County Council said removal of the signs, last summer, had coincided with the Welsh Government announcing a review of the lower limit and inviting people to contact their local authorities with examples of where they felt it shouldn’t apply.

“People have said to me, does that mean we can do 30 miles per hour now?”

She was speaking when councillors discussed a motion that called on Monmouthshire council to release redacted versions of the near 1,500 responses it received to the consultation which eventually led to four roads being reviewed but no alterations to the speed limit.

Review

The Conservative said: “I’m told residents are now expected to know that 20mph is the default.”

She added: “A lot of residents don’t think 20 miles per hour applies any more.”

Monmouthshire council said it reviewed the roads in line with the Welsh Government’s updated guidelines and also consulted with local councillors.

Councillor Angela Sandles, the council’s Labour cabinet member responsible for consultations said while 1,118 responses wanted speed limits to be returned to 30mph there were 498 in favour of reduced limits and said the 1,496 responses represented two per cent of 74,000 people eligible to vote in Monmouthshire.

