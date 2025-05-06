Speed limit could be lowered on A road through village

Bruce Sinclair, local democracy reporter

The 50mph speed limit through a village, which has previously seen ‘serious safety concerns’ raised, could be reduced.

Last November, Pembrokeshire councillors considered a petition calling for a reduction in the speed limit through Square and Compass, north Pembrokeshire, on that section of the A487 Fishguard-St Davids road.

The petition, which attracted 127 signatures on the council’s own website, and a further 152 signatures on paper, was started by Emma Tannahill, who hopes the speed will be lowered to 40mph.

Young children

It read: “We call on Pembrokeshire County Council to reduce the current speed limit of 50 miles per hour on the main road (A487) through Square and Compass as it is a serious safety concern for the community. This road is home to many families with young children.

“A school bus from Croes Goch Primary School has a drop-off point on this stretch of road which further exacerbates the risk of accidents. In addition, there are young families that cycle to and from Croes Goch primary school along this road.

“This section of road also serves as a thoroughfare for traffic to and from Croes Goch petrol station and Torbant caravan-site. Both of which see a high volume of traffic and pedestrian activity. The high speeds of traffic on the main road is a risk to those coming in and out of these sites.

“In addition to the petrol station and caravan-site there is also a pub and public bus stop, both of which are adjacent to this 50 mile-per-hour section of road. Reducing the speed limit would significantly improve safety for pedestrians and cyclist.”

‘Bizarre’

At that scrutiny meeting, committee chair Cllr Mark Carter said he had driven through the area after the petition was received, feeling it was “bizarre” it should have a 50mph limit when similar stretches of road in other villages had 40 and even 20mph limits.

A public consultation has now been launched, local member Cllr Neil Prior saying: “Following years of work and campaigning, Pembrokeshire County Council is formally consulting on reducing the speed limit from 50 to 40mph from Mesur-y-dorth to the bottom end of Square & Compass.

“Thank you to all who have helped with this, and I hope that it will see a reduction in speed and an improvement in the quality of people’s lives as a result.”

The consultation documents states: “The review concluded that the current limit should be reduced from 50mph to 40mph to maintain a safe and consistent speed distribution along this length of the A487 and ensure the safety of all turning movements from the accesses, junctions and through traffic.”

