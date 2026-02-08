Speed limit reduction planned despite objections

Kieran Molloy Local Democracy Reporter

A Welsh council has approved a traffic regulation order on a number of streets, despite objections and a withdrawal of support from South Wales Police.

In the Vale of Glamorgan Council’s February 5 cabinet meeting, the approved recommendations “to allow the TRO to be made, and the changes to speed limits implemented”.

The speed limits on part of Port Road West, Barry, part of Port Road, Rhoose and Porthkerry Road, Rhoose have been lowered to 40mph from 50mph.

The most recent three-year road traffic collection date over the entire route (from June 2021 to June 2024) showed eight collisions involving personal injury, three of which were serious and five were “slight”.

In the meeting’s agenda, it is revealed that the initial support of the traffic regulation order (TRO) by South Wales Police (SWP) was due to the “tight turnaround” of the deadline.

The police acknowledged they “should’ve given diligence to this proposal and our response, even if that meant not meeting the deadline set”.

Their withdrawal of support reads: “Our view is that the proposed reduction in the speed limit would have little bearing on collisions of this nature and consequently little impact on the safety of our vulnerable road user group, especially in the absence of a footway and segregated cycle lane.”

It continues: “Furthermore, any enforcement would become the responsibility of SWP and generate additional demand for the roads policing team that cover the east of the force.”

According to the council, the speed limit reduction would “improve highway safety for those accessing the adjacent bus stops near the Cwm Ciddy Public House, as well as providing a safer environment for cyclists and pedestrians to encourage more sustainable modes of transport.”

It would also lead to a reduction “in the severity of road traffic collisions” as drivers who “see the current 50mph as a target speed to travel” will have more time to react to “prevailing hazards”.

The agenda reads: “As part of the proposal to amend the speed limit, there will be enhancements installed to create awareness to road users and ensure compliance.”

It continues: “The scheme includes a series of LED vehicle activated signs along the route reminding drivers of the new 40mph speed limit, as well as enhanced warning signs and road markings towards the bend at the Airport, targeted at improving the impending hazards.”

Five objections to the reduction were collected during the consultation, with the officer’s response for each emphasising the road safety justification for the TRO.