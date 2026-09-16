Speed limits to be cut after long-running campaign

Elgan Hearn, Local Democracy Reporter

Long-awaited speed restrictions are set to be introduced in a village where residents have campaigned for action following a series of crashes.

Powys Council plans to introduce a 20mph limit through Crai, near Brecon, and reduce the limit on the surrounding stretch of the A4067 from 60mph to 50mph.

The move comes more than a year after councillors backed a petition signed by 566 people calling for the existing 60mph limit to be reduced to 30mph.

Residents had raised concerns about speeding and pointed to seven crashes on the road during 2024/25.

The changes are expected to progress in 2027, with the statutory consultation process due to begin early in the new year.

Cllr Edwin Roderick (Powys Independents – Maescar and Llywel), who represents the village, had asked John Forsey, the council’s head of highways, transport and recycling, for an update on the situation.

Mr Forsey has now replied. He said: “We intend to progress the introduction of a 50mph speed limit on the A4067 through Crai together with a 20mph speed limit through the settlement itself.

“This reflects the scheme that officers consider appropriate based on the information currently available. “The next step will be to commence the statutory Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) consultation process.” He said that this was likely to take place “early in the new year.”

Mr Forsey continued: “The formal consultation period will run for 21 days, after which any representations received will be considered before the order is progressed through the necessary approval process.

“Subject to the outcome of the consultation and any objections received, our intention will be to bring the order into effect as soon as practicable thereafter.”

He blamed the Welsh Government for the council’s slowness in reacting to the councillors’ decision to back the petition.

Deferred

Mr Forsey said: “The council previously deferred a decision on the introduction of a revised speed limit pending the publication of updated Welsh Government guidance on setting local speed limits.

“Officers have continued to await that guidance in order to ensure that any changes introduced are consistent with the national policy framework.

“Unfortunately, despite repeated indications that revised guidance would be forthcoming, it has not yet been published.”

He added that he didn’t believe it to be appropriate to wait “any further” and apologised to residents and councillors for the delay.

“We are committed to moving the scheme forward and will keep you informed as the process progresses,” said Mr Forsey.

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