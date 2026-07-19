Speedboat fears mount at idyllic Welsh lake

Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

Visitors to a popular Welsh beauty spot have raised concerns about speedboats, claiming they pose a danger to swimmers and paddleboarders, and disturb the peace of the area.

Mrs Jones, from Llandudno, who is retired and asked for her first name not to be published, said she was shocked to see a speedboat being used on Llyn Geirionydd near Trefriw, Conwy.

Other beauty spot visitors feared for the wildlife and the damage to the environment.

Mrs Jones said the speedboat arrived with a Land Rover before being launched.

“People were paddleboarding, and others were swimming in the lake. I thought, ‘You are going to make such a noise with this speedboat now, and everybody’s peace and quiet will be disturbed,’” she said.

“The speedboat created waves in the water. I think it is ludicrous. There are fish in the lake, and I just thought about the pollution in the lake from the speedboat.”

Mrs Jones said her sister then contacted Conwy County Council before being referred to Natural Resources Wales (NRW).

“My sister phoned the council, but they said it was nothing to do with them. She was told it was Natural Resources Wales, who told my sister there was a by-law and that people have been allowed to take speed boats on there since 1953, so it is very difficult to reverse, but they had had lots of complaints about speed boats on Lake Geirionydd.”

She added: “It is an accident waiting to happen.”

Another regular visitor, a 63-year-old retired man, also expressed concerns about the environmental impact of powered boats on the lake.

“Boats should be cleaned thoroughly because what can happen is you can transfer microorganisms from other lakes or sea water. So this is how you get invasive species transported to different areas, for example the American crayfish.”

“It just disturbs the peace. The other thing I noticed was a brown, frothy foam along the shoreline. That’s contamination from the fuel.”

A spokesman on behalf of Natural Resources Wales (NRW) said: “We understand concerns about speedboats on Llyn Geirionydd. They can create safety risks for other water users due to their speed and can also disturb birds and other wildlife through noise and close approaches, particularly during nesting and breeding seasons.

“We encourage all visitors to follow local rules and use the lake responsibly. Reports of unsafe activity are taken seriously and considered with relevant authorities and land managers. Our priority is to help keep people safe while protecting the wildlife that depends on the lake.”

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