Speeding complaints prompt traffic survey

The Welsh Road Casualty Reduction Partnership will carry out monitoring work next week following complaints about speeding.

Residents on social media had reported both cars and off-road motorbikes exceeding the speed limit on Stryt Las in Johnstown.

GoSafe will place speed monitoring equipment on the road for a week to establish how many vehicles are exceeding the speed limit and how fast they are going.

Part of Stryt Las was included in the recently abolished 20mph roads policy. The section that joins with Ruabon Road was subject to a 20mph limit under the legislation.

Last year that was reversed as Wrexham County Borough Council returned all speed limits lowered to 20mph by Welsh Government across the borough to their original speeds.

Cllr David Bithell, who represents Johnstown and Pant as the deputy leader of Wrexham County Borough Council, said he had liaised with GoSafe to establish the scale of the problem.

“Speeding in 20mph and 30mph zones is still an issue,” he said. “Following a number of complaints I have been liaising with with GoSafe to carry out some proactive work.”