Spike in demand for EVs drives 11.4% uplift in new car market

Some 213,166 new cars were registered last month, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said.

A surge in demand for battery electric vehicles (EVs) drove an 11.4% growth in the new car market last month, new figures show.

The was up from 191,316 in June last year, and represents the highest total for that month since 2019.

Registrations of pure battery electric new cars increased by 35.0%, with their market share rising from 24.8% a year ago to 30.0%.

The SMMT described the sales figures for EVs as “significant” but noted the headline target for the minimum proportion of new cars sold by each manufacturer this year that must be zero emission – which generally means fully electric – is 33%, under the Government’s zero emission vehicle (Zev) mandate.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: “June’s performance is very strong, showing EV uptake is growing, with battery electric cars reaching their highest market share this year and more than half of buyers choosing electrified models.

“But even these record levels are still not enough to meet mandated targets.

“Manufacturers are investing billions developing and bringing the vehicles to market – and spending billions more to sell them – yet the market is still not moving fast enough.

“Reforming the mandate now is essential not just to keep the transition on track but to protect the UK’s competitiveness, attract investment and safeguard jobs.”

Ian Plummer, chief customer officer at online vehicle marketplace Autotrader, attributed the growth in EV sales to “intensifying competition and rising consumer interest”.

But he warned that the “wider context” for EVs “remains fragile”, citing “ongoing uncertainty around policy, incentives and wider external pressures”.

Adam Wood, managing director of manufacturer Renault – for which EVs make up 37% of its new car sales, said: “The recent oil price crisis has added significant further impetus to the EV market, underlining one of the key benefits of making the switch: affordability.

“We are at a tipping point, where stylish, practical and capable EVs are available at appealing prices.”

Delvin Lane, chief executive of ultra-rapid public EV charging operator InstaVolt, said the increase in the market share of new EVs “doesn’t happen without confidence in the charging network”, adding that “there’s never been a better time to make the switch”.