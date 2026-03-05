Spitfire flights around UK announced to mark 90th anniversary of famous aircraft

A series of nine Spitfire flights across the UK have been announced to mark the 90th anniversary of the famous Battle of Britain aircraft.

A two-seat Spitfire has been painted to replicate the original K5054 prototype to carry out the flights starting and ending at Southampton, Hampshire – where the plane was originally designed and developed by RJ Mitchell.

Seats on the flights, operated by Spitfires.com, will be auctioned to the public to raise found for the Mark Long Trust, which supports disabled people in aviation, and the Royal Air Force Benevolent Fund, which supports serving and former RAF personnel and their families.

On March 5 1936, Captain Joseph “Mutt” Summers piloted the first Supermarine Spitfire prototype, K5054, from Eastleigh Aerodrome, which is now Southampton International Airport.

Just eight minutes into the flight, he is quoted as saying: “Don’t change a thing.”

Historic aircraft from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) will accompany the Spitfire on the first flight next month, with modern RAF aircraft joining for the subsequent journeys.

A BBMF spokeswoman said: “The Spitfire became a symbol of British resilience during the Second World War, playing a pivotal role in the Battle of Britain and securing its place as one of the most iconic aircraft in aviation history.

“Over 20,000 Spitfires were built during its production run, and it remains a celebrated symbol of innovation, courage, and engineering excellence.”

She added: “The BBMF, which operates five Spitfires of its own, will join ‘K5054’ in the air during the first commemorative flight before escorting it to its first landing location at RAF Coningsby, the home of the BBMF.

“Throughout the remaining commemorative flights, modern Royal Air Force assets will also join the Spitfire prior to the aircraft’s arrival at each subsequent landing location.

“These flights will showcase the evolution of RAF aircraft over the years, set against the backdrop of the nation’s most iconic fighter aircraft.”

The first flight will leave Southampton on April 7 for RAF Coningsby, Lincolnshire, with subsequent stops at RAF Luechars, RAF Lossiemouth, and Prestwick, in Scotland, RAF Valley, MOD St Athan and RAF St Mawgan in Wales, then Exeter in Devon and back to Southampton on April 17.

The auction for seats on the trips can be found at: spitfires.com/spitfire90.