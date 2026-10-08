Spooky season comes to Wales as Calan Gaeaf traditions brought to life

Emily Price

Families are invited to immerse themselves in the traditions of Calan Gaeaf this October, as National Trust Cymru brings Welsh folklore to life with a programme of special events to celebrate Wales’ traditional autumn festival.

Calan Gaeaf is celebrated on November 1 and has distinct roots in Welsh tradition, shaped by folklore, seasonal change and a rich cultural heritage.

On the eve before, known as Nos Galan Gaeaf, communities would come together to light fires, gather, and take part in protective customs believed to guard against wandering spirits and mischief.

Today, Calan Gaeaf marks the start of the darker half of the year, when it was believed the boundary between the living world and the spirit world grew thin.

This October half term, visitors can discover the legends, customs and creatures associated with the ancient Welsh autumn festival at National Trust places across Wales.

Follow family-friendly trails inspired by the season, from giant harvest vegetables at Penrhyn Castle and mythical monster hunts at Bodnant Garden to fairy-filled adventures among the Tylwyth Teg at Dyffryn Gardens.

Storytellers and performers will bring folklore to life, including Gareth Bonello (The Gentle Good) and Osian Meilir at Tredegar House, alongside renowned storytellers Mair Tomos Ifans, Peter Stevenson and others sharing tales of Welsh myth, magic and tradition.

For those brave enough to venture out after dark, atmospheric evening experiences at Chirk Castle, Aberconwy House, Dinefwr and Llanerchaeron offer a chance to step deeper into the mysteries of Welsh folklore this Calan Gaeaf.

North Wales

Erddig Hall and Garden, Wrexham – 17 October to 1 November

At Erddig, families can step into the stories and traditions of Calan Gaeaf this October half term as Welsh folklore, seasonal customs and family activities take over the house and garden.

Follow trails inspired by traditional tales linked to the turning of the seasons, with seasonal crafts, wish stone decorating, bilingual storytelling and marshmallow toasting.

The celebrations continue on 31 October with pumpkin carving, face painting and additional family activities set against the backdrop of Erddig’s spectacular autumn colours.

Chirk Castle and Garden, Wrexham – 17 October to 1 November

At Chirk Castle, families can explore a Calan Gaeaf-inspired trail through the autumn gardens, uncovering stories, folklore and curious local legends along the way.

Interactive activity stations will encourage young adventurers to play, discover and explore beneath the towers of the medieval castle, while learning about the traditions and mysterious characters associated with the beginning of the darker half of the year.

After-dark at Chirk Castle

On 31 October, those brave enough (recommended aged 14+) can experience the castle after dark during a brand-new immersive event inspired by Welsh folklore, featuring mystical characters, eerie encounters and storytelling throughout the historic castle. Booking essential

Bodnant Garden, Conwy – 24 October to 8 November

At Bodnant Garden, visitors can enter the Otherworld on a monster-hunting adventure featuring creatures from Welsh folklore, including the Hwch Ddu Gwta, Y Ladi Wen and the Conwy Afanc.

Along the trail, families can complete challenges and learn about Calan Gaeaf traditions through stories created by local author and illustrator Rowynn Ellis.

Aberconwy House, Conwy – Selected dates from 24 to 31 October

One of Wales’s oldest houses will host a series of family-friendly Calan Gaeaf events, including shadow puppet sessions, a free Welsh conversation session exploring Nos Galan Gaeaf traditions, and storytelling experiences with folklorist and Welsh Witch Mhara Starling.

On 31 October, visitors can enjoy magical entertainment from local storyteller Professor Llusern while exploring the remarkable medieval house and discovering centuries of Welsh history and tradition.

After-dark at Aberconwy House – 29 October

A special after-dark event with Mhara Starling on 29 October will delve into the traditions, folklore and magic of Calan Gaeaf, sharing tales of mysterious creatures, ancient customs and beliefs associated with Wales’s traditional winter festival. Booking essential

Penrhyn Castle and Garden, Bangor – 24 October to 1 November

Visitors can follow a seasonal trail through the gardens and Rook Woods, discovering giant harvest vegetables, colourful displays and activities inspired by traditional Welsh harvest customs.

Along the way, they’ll learn about Stwmp Naw Rhyw, the historic Calan Gaeaf feast made from nine harvest ingredients and linked to traditional fortune-telling.

The programme also includes autumn printmaking workshops with local artist Jŵls Williams on 29 October and storytelling sessions on 30 and 31 October with renowned storyteller Mair Tomos Ifans, bringing Welsh folklore to life in the castle’s Grand Hall.

Plas yn Rhiw, Llyn Peninsula – 24 October – 1 November (closed Mon/Tue/Fri)

Families can enjoy a folklore-inspired creature trail through the gardens and grounds, discovering mysterious beings from Welsh legend.

Young explorers can create their own protective charms before setting off and enjoy harvest-themed activities in the orchard inspired by traditional Calan Gaeaf customs.

Mid Wales

Llanerchaeron, Ceredigion – 21 October to 1 November

At Llanerchaeron, families can discover the traditions of Calan Gaeaf with a programme of folklore-inspired activities celebrating the end of the harvest season.

Visitors can enjoy storytelling sessions with children’s author and illustrator Peter Stevenson, take part in mask-making crafts and enjoy a range of family games around the historic farmyard.

Inside the house, explore Ffest y Wrach, featuring the herbs, remedies and rituals associated with the witches of Ceredigion, before gathering ingredients and spells to create your own magical potion.

On 29, 30 and 31 October, visitors aged 12+ can explore Llanerchaeron’s historic villa after dark and uncover stories of strange happenings, unexplained events and ghostly sightings connected to its past.

Guided tours through the house reveal tales inspired by Welsh folklore and local tradition, alongside stories of the people who once lived at Llanerchaeron.

Along the way, visitors may even encounter a familiar face from the property’s past in this atmospheric after-hours experience. Booking essential.

Powis Castle and Garden, Welshpool – 24 October to 1 November

At Powis Castle, families can celebrate Calan Gaeaf with a packed programme of folklore-inspired activities, including a pumpkin trail through the autumn garden in search of the legendary Hwch Ddu Gwta.

Visitors can enjoy bilingual spooky storytelling sessions, decorate their own autumn masks and take part in a sweet spotter trail, hunting for colourful hidden glass sweets throughout the grounds.

South Wales

Tredegar House, Newport – 24 October to 1 November

At Tredegar House, families can immerse themselves in Welsh folklore with a range of Calan Gaeaf activities. Race around the gardens on broomsticks, then follow a trail through the house to track down the mischievous Coedcernyw Pwca and uncover the chaos they’ve left behind.

Visitors can also create their own folklore-inspired character from clay in the Orangery with the help of craft volunteers.

On 31 October and 1 November, enjoy special folklore-inspired performances from The Gentle Good (Gareth Bonello) and movement artist Osian Meilir.

Dyffryn Gardens, Cardiff – 23 October to 1 November

At Dyffryn Gardens, families can celebrate Calan Gaeaf with a magical autumn adventure inspired by Welsh folklore.

Follow a family trail through the seasonal gardens and step into the world of the Tylwyth Teg, discovering hidden fairy doors, giant mushrooms and enchanting corners that may be home to these mysterious folklore figures.

Along the way, visitors can enjoy games, storytelling and plenty of opportunities for imaginative play as they explore the gardens in their autumn colours.

Dinefwr, Carmarthenshire – 17 October to 1 November

At Dinefwr, families can celebrate Calan Gaeaf with an immersive experience inspired by Welsh folklore, storytelling and seasonal traditions.

Explore Newton House as it is transformed with larger-than-life displays, including a life-sized Hwch Ddu Gwta, giant storybooks, an indoor forest and themed rooms filled with surprises.

Visitors can discover the stories of Welsh folklore figures including Mari Lwyd, Ladi Wen and Ceridwen, while enjoying imaginative play and hands-on activities throughout the house.

Outside, families can gather around the fire for storytelling, marshmallow toasting and traditional games, while the Woodland Theatre invites visitors to create their own magical tales beneath the autumn sky.

Dinefwr at Dusk

On 28 and 30 October visitors aged 12+ can experience Newton House after dark as Welsh folklore comes to life throughout the historic house. Journey through all four floors in an atmospheric theatrical experience, encountering characters inspired by Welsh myths, seasonal traditions and stories connected to Dinefwr’s past.

From the haunting tale of the Hwch Ddu Gwta to echoes of the Mari Lwyd, Ladi Wen and Dinefwr’s ravens, each encounter reveals a different aspect of Wales’s rich storytelling heritage in a unique after-hours experience.

Dolaucothi, Carmarthenshire – 28 to 31 October

At Dolaucothi, families can celebrate Calan Gaeaf by exploring the folklore, myths and legends woven through this unique landscape.

Visitors can follow immersive trails inspired by Welsh storytelling, uncover tales of Merlin, the Five Saints and the legendary Hwch Ddu Gwta, and discover how myth and history intertwine among the ancient mines and countryside.

Through storytelling, theatrical encounters and exploration, families can experience the rich folklore traditions that have shaped Dolaucothi for generations.

Colby Woodland Garden, Pembrokeshire – 28 October and 31 October

At Colby Woodland Garden, families can celebrate Calan Gaeaf with free folklore-inspired activities set among the woodland gardens. On 28 October, visitors can create their own seasonal masks inspired by creatures of the night, from owls to bats, and contribute stories, thoughts and dreams to the Colby Coelcerth, a creative interpretation of the traditional bonfire.

On 31 October, families can enjoy bilingual storytelling sessions featuring seasonal tales inspired by Calan Gaeaf, alongside the opportunity to add their own messages to the Coelcerth flames.

Visitors are also invited to explore the woodland garden and discover the atmosphere of autumn in this magical setting. Normal car parking charges apply.

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