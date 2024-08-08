Sporting bodies meet with UK Government over impact of ongoing civil unrest

Major governing bodies, including the Premier League and English Football League, attended a Government meeting to discuss the potential for sporting events to be impacted by ongoing civil unrest.

Senior executives were invited to an official level call with representatives from the Department for Culture, Media and Sport in the wake of widespread demonstrations, protests and violent disorder.

The PA news agency understands the meeting focused on community cohesion and calming the rising tension.

Figures from the England and Wales Cricket Board, Rugby Football League, Rugby Football Union, Sport England and UK Sport were also in attendance.

The new EFL season begins on Friday with fixtures in Blackburn, Preston, Barnsley and Chesterfield, while Manchester United face Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday in the Community Shield.

League One club Reading reassured supporters intending to attend Saturday evening’s match away to Birmingham.

A club statement read: “We are aware of concerns around the disorder that has been seen across the country, and the effect it may have on Saturday’s fixture.

“The safety and security of supporters is of the utmost importance to both clubs. Birmingham City are in regular contact with West Midlands Police and are confident that the match will pass without incident, with a significant police presence deployed to ensure that this is the case.”

‘Violent’

Championship side Middlesbrough, who host Swansea on Saturday, backed the “strongest possible action” being taken against individuals causing disorder following incidents in the town.

“We utterly condemn the violent and racist scenes we have seen on the streets of Middlesbrough,” read a joint statement from Boro chairman Steve Gibson, Middlesbrough and Thornaby East MP Andy McDonald and mayor of Middlesbrough Chris Cooke.

“Those scurrilous individuals – who attacked innocent people, their vehicles, their homes, their businesses, as well as attacking our brave police officers, the new homes in our town and our university – do not represent the true values of the people of Middlesbrough.

“We support the strongest possible action against those who have taken part in these awful events and we support the continued efforts of our police and prosecutors to hold them to account.”

