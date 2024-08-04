Sports equipment company seeks permission to fly ‘woke-free zone’ flag

Liam Randall, local democracy reporter

An online sports equipment business is seeking retrospective permission to fly a controversial “woke-free zone” flag outside its headquarters.

Net World Sports came under fire in November last year after the flag outside it base on Wrexham Industrial Estate was slammed as “offensive” by a local resident.

Company founder Alex Loven defended the flag after claiming that a “cloak of wokeness” had taken over society, including education and the media.

It’s now been revealed that the flagpole which it is attached to, one of three located outside the firm’s main office on Bryn Lane, was installed without planning permission.

It follows an application being submitted to Wrexham Council seeking approval for the flagpoles in retrospect.

Several flags

In a letter to the local authority, an agent acting on the company’s behalf said: “Net World Sports is proposing to fly several flags on the site of the headquarters.

“Three flag poles flying three separate flags are already in place, therefore this application seeks retrospective advertisement consent for these flags in addition to another two flags.

“The five flags will be flown interchangeably from the three flagpoles.

“The flagpoles are located on a grassed area to the north west of the headquarters building on the corner of Bryn Lane and Ridleywood Road.

“Whilst the text and imagery on each flag varies, the maximum height of the individual letters and symbols will not exceed 56cm. No flags will be internally or externally illuminated.”

The application lists the slogans to be shown on the flags, including “Forza”, “Net World 3PL”, “Utopia City”, “Net World Sports” and the controversial “Woke-Free Zone”.

Insult

The term woke was originally used by African-Americans in the early 1900s, when its meaning referred to being alert to racial prejudice and discrimination.

However, in recent years it has been used as an insult in politics by those on the right to refer to people perceived as being “overly sensitive” about social issues.

Mr Loven, who was recently named as the richest young person in Wales in the Sunday Times Rich List, previously defended the flag after questioning whether “wokeness” was hindering people’s development.

The 36-year-old said: “It’s more than reasonable to question the value of the cloak of wokeness that has enveloped all parts of society from education to mainstream media.”

He later added: “Simply put, we question whether the woke narrative is aiding the development of young people and it would be completely disingenuous to say otherwise if we don’t believe in it.

“The world is a tough place and life is full of challenges. A sense of entitlement or bone idleness won’t get you anywhere. We should be building young people up, not pulling them down.”

A decision will be made on the retrospective planning application by the council at a later date.

