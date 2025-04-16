Spotify down for listeners as firm investigates ‘issues’

Spotify has denied its service outage is the result of a “security hack”, and said it was working to resolve it “as soon as possible”.

The music streaming giant is dealing been with an ongoing issue which has left thousands of users unable to stream music on Wednesday afternoon.

The platform had earlier confirmed it was looking into the problem, but in a new statement, said suggestions it had been the subject of a security breach were “false”.

False reports

“We are aware of the outage and working to resolve it as soon as possible,” the company said in a statement posted to X, formerly Twitter.

“The reports of this being a security hack are false.”

Thousands of UK users have reported being unable to stream music via Spotify online, with audio already downloaded to a user’s library only being accessible.

According to service monitoring site Downdetector, problems began at Spotify at around 1pm on Wednesday, with more than 20,000 reports of user issues with the service being logged since then.

It said users were reporting problems with both the Spotify app and website.

Issues

In its initial statement on the issue posted to X, Spotify said: “We’re aware of some issues right now and are checking them out.”

The company did not offer any further information on what has caused the issue or for how long its services may be affected.

In February, the Sweden-based firm announced its user numbers had hit a record high of 675 million globally, a rise of 12% over the last year.

