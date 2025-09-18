Staff artworks celebrating west Wales’ local landmarks to be displayed in hospitals

Staff at a west Wales health board have come together to create works of art depicting local landmarks which will be displayed across four acute hospitals in the region.

The artworks, created during a Welsh-language session at Hywel Dda University Health Board in Ceredigion, reflect the “organisational values” ​​and portray a wide range of staff in different costumes, celebrating the diversity and enthusiasm of the health board’s workforce.

The session was directed by the artist Rhys Jones from OrielOdl, who was patient in encouraging and supporting staff to develop their ideas and artistic expression while gaining confidence in using the Welsh language.

Creativity

The health board noted that, as opportunities to take part in creative activities through the medium of Welsh are rare, the event offered a “safe and valuable place for Welsh speakers and learners to express themselves, contributing directly to their well-being and mental health.”

The artworks will now be on display at Bronglais, Glangwili, Llwynwylyg and Prince Philip hospitals, for patients, service users and staff to enjoy.

The event was organized by the health board’s Welsh Language Team and supported by the Hywel Dda Arts and Health Team, through the Creative Activities Program for Staff Well-being, which has been funded by Hywel Dda Charities. It was also part of Wales’ Creativity and Well-being Week.

Rhys Jones, OrielOdl said: “It was a pleasure to be able to accept the invitation to collaborate with Hywel Dda Health Board staff on this creative project.

“I’m proud to be able to offer such a service in the Welsh language and it was wonderful to see everyone’s enthusiasm on the day of the painting. I enjoyed being over there in everyone’s company.

“Participating in any art activity is a special way to relax and socialize. It’s very nice to see the health board offer such a project to promote their well-being staff, encouraging that through the medium of Welsh as well.”

Well-being

Enfys Williams, Welsh Language Services Manager at Hywel Dda said: “It was very encouraging to see staff coming together to express themselves creatively through the medium of Welsh.

“Providing such opportunities is important to our well-being and shows our commitment to promoting the Welsh language as a natural part of everyday working life. These panels will be a visual reminder of our values ​​and our connection with our local communities.”

Luke Winston, Clinical Audit Assistant who attended the session said: “Participating in the workshop was an extremely positive experience. It was wonderful to be creative through the medium of Welsh with colleagues from different departments.

“The atmosphere was relaxed and supportive, and it really boosted my well-being. I am very pleased that our artwork will now be displayed in the hospitals to be enjoyed by patients and staff alike.”