Stamp set celebrates ‘beauty and diversity’ of British moths

Alan Jones, Press Association Industrial Correspondent

Royal Mail has unveiled images of new stamps illustrating moths from across the UK.

The set of 10 stamps feature illustrations by wildlife artist Richard Lewington, highlighting species found across a range of habitats throughout the country.

Featured on the stamps are the:

– Emperor Moth (Saturnia pavonia)

– Puss Moth (Cerura vinula)

– Broad-bordered Bee Hawk-moth (Hemaris fuciformis)

– Dark Bordered Beauty Moth (Epione vespertaria)

– December Moth (Poecilocampa populi)

– Dark Crimson Underwing Moth (Catocala sponsa)

– Scarce Crimson and Gold Moth (Pyrausta sanguinalis)

– Swallow-tailed Moth (Ourapteryx sambucaria)

– Hedge Beauty Moth (Alabonia geoffrella)

– Buff-tip Moth (Phalera bucephala)

David Gold of Royal Mail said: “British stamps have often showcased the natural world, and this beautiful set puts the remarkable diversity of British moths in the spotlight.

“These delightful illustrations capture their detail and colour with precision, showcasing species that are so vital to our ecosystems.”

Royal Mail worked with ecologist and leading authority on British moths and butterflies Dr Phil Sterling on the stamp issue.

Dr Sterling said: “Interest in moths has blossomed in recent decades, with the advent of phone cameras, ease of identifying them, and sharing finds on social media.

“These stamps are part of that journey of widening public appreciation, bringing the beauty and diversity of moths into our daily lives.”

The stamps, and a range of collectible products, are available to pre-order from Thursday and go on general sale on July 9.