Stamps celebrating diversity of garden wildlife launched

A new set of stamps is being issued marking the diversity of our much-loved garden wildlife.

Images on the 10 stamps include popular species such as a fox, blackbird, frog, blue tit, hedgehog, robin and snail.

Royal Mail worked with Professor Dawn Scott, executive dean of the School of Animal, Rural and Environmental Sciences at Nottingham Trent University, on the stamps.

Rich diversity

Professor Scott said: “It was fantastic to work with Royal Mail to celebrate our iconic British garden wildlife in this special collection.” He added: “Gardens can provide havens for a rich diversity of wildlife, this collection highlights just a few. I hope the beautiful images inspire people to continue to support wildlife in their own gardens.”

Lucky

David Gold of Royal Mail said: “British people are renowned for their love of gardens, and no matter how small, in urban or rural areas, wildlife can thrive there.” Gold continued: “These stamps capture the rich diversity of wildlife found in gardens across the UK, and remind us how lucky we are to live so close to nature.” The stamps can be preordered from today and go on general sale on March 11.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

