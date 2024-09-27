Starmer admits mangling his words over ‘sausages’ blunder
Sir Keir Starmer said he was prepared to be ribbed over the “sausages” gaffe in his Labour conference speech.
The Prime Minister butchered a call for Hamas to release the hostages in Gaza, instead demanding “the return of the sausages” before swiftly correcting himself.
Asked about the mistake he told reporters: “I just mangled the beginning of the word.”
He added: “These things are there to give you all the opportunity to rib me.”
The blunder in his conference speech on Tuesday was swiftly picked up on social media.
The Conservatives posted on X: “Keir Starmer uses his first big speech as Prime Minister to call for the return of the sausages.”
“Sausages”
The perils of ordering a Full English then delivering a speech soon afterwards.
As Arty “Breakfast is Breakfast ” Davies demanded in his speech about leaving the EU at a past Tory party conference.
Challenge anyone to do public speaking and get it right first time every time.
I assume the Tory party were just ribbing him. Considering all the gaffs they have made. Teresa Mays disastrous conference speech for example. Started to feel sorry for a Tory there.
As anyone who’s done any public speaking knows well enough, we all do it occasionally. Even reading from a script doesn’t wholly convey immunity!
Considering the seriousness of that section of the speech, it is not surprising that the main stream media has stayed well clear of it, however funny is was.
For anyone thinking Israel is being a little confrontational in their attacks, please view this new BBC documentary.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/m0023b3m/surviving-october-7th-we-will-dance-again