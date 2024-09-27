Starmer admits mangling his words over ‘sausages’ blunder

Sir Keir Starmer said he was prepared to be ribbed over the “sausages” gaffe in his Labour conference speech.

The Prime Minister butchered a call for Hamas to release the hostages in Gaza, instead demanding “the return of the sausages” before swiftly correcting himself.

Asked about the mistake he told reporters: “I just mangled the beginning of the word.”

He added: “These things are there to give you all the opportunity to rib me.”

The blunder in his conference speech on Tuesday was swiftly picked up on social media.

The Conservatives posted on X: “Keir Starmer uses his first big speech as Prime Minister to call for the return of the sausages.”

