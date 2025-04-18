Starmer and Trump discuss ‘ongoing and productive’ trade talks

Sir Keir Starmer has spoken to Donald Trump in his first call with the US President since he unveiled 10% tariffs on all goods imported to America from the UK.

The two leaders discussed the “ongoing and productive discussions” on trade between the two countries, a Downing Street spokesperson said.

Open trade

“The Prime Minister reiterated his commitment to free and open trade and the importance of protecting the national interest,” No 10 said.

They also talked about the situation in Ukraine, Iran and recent action taken against the Houthis in Yemen.

It is the first time they have spoken since Mr Trump unveiled an array of tariffs on countries on April 2 in what he dubbed “liberation day”.

He imposed a 10% tariff on UK goods. A 25% levy on car imports announced earlier also applies to the UK.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves is due to hold talks with the White House next week amid efforts to strike a trade deal, which Britain hopes can help soften the brunt of the tariffs.

‘No rush’

However, Mr Trump said on Thursday he was in “no rush” to reach any deals because of the revenues his new tariffs are generating.

Mr Trump said lots of countries wanted to reach deals “frankly … more than I do”, and that any agreements would come “at a certain point”.

The US president also suggested that a date for September was being set for him to visit the King in the UK.

