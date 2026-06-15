Starmer announces social media ban for under-16s

Children under age 16 will be banned from social media in a “big moment for our country”, Sir Keir Starmer said.

The Prime Minister announced the restriction in a Downing Street press conference as he warned social media was having an impact on children’s happiness and mental health.

Sir Keir said he would not compromise on the “safety and happiness of our children”.

He said he was confident the ban can be effective but acknowledged some children would find their way around it.

The measure is expected to come into force by early next year.

The Government will also take “world leading” action on gaming and live streaming platforms so strangers will not be able to contact children, he said.

The restrictions will be required to be switched on by default for children up to 17.

The Government is also looking at potential overnight curfews and breaks in infinite scrolling for under-18s.

The Prime Minister said a full ban on under-16s accessing social media sites was “the right choice”.

The father-of-two said: “This is not something I do lightly, and I will not present it as cost-free, as if social media has brought no benefits to young people, because clearly that is wrong.

“But Government is always about choices, and it’s clear to me that a full ban is the right choice.

“I come to it as a parent myself. I know exactly the fears that we all feel when we’re thinking about this issue.

“All I’ve ever wanted for my own children, hand on heart, is for them to be happy and for them to be safe, and I think that’s what any parent wants, but I ask the question now: Do we truly believe that social media creates a happy environment for our children?

“Do we truly believe that it’s a place where they can feel safe? I don’t think I even need to answer those questions, do I?

“Every parent can see it with their own eyes. Social media is making children unhappy.”

He said it was “making it easier for bullies to harass and abuse” children and “could even be harming their mental health – exposing them to content that is dangerous, because that’s what grabs the attention”.

The Prime Minister’s announcements were met with applause from campaigners invited into No 10 to hear his speech.

His announcement came shortly before he travelled to the G7 summit in France, where he will be joined by world leaders including US president Donald Trump.

There has been resistance from the Trump administration about action against social media sites which are largely based in the US.

Sir Keir said he had spoken to Mr Trump and would discuss the issue with him again but stressed that many countries around the world were “grappling” with the issue of children’s safety online.

The move comes with Sir Keir fighting for his political future ahead of the Makerfield by-election on Thursday which could see Andy Burnham return to Westminster to launch a campaign to replace him as Prime Minister and Labour leader.

Mark Rowland, Chief Executive of Mental Health Foundation, said: “The government is right to fight back against the damage being done by social media. A company-by-company ban, giving access to children only when they have proven to be safe by design, would have been stronger. It would incentivise good practice and harness the positive impact of the technology.

“We must be clear that an under-16 ban alone is not a fix: it cannot be the only action taken. More work is needed. We need clear focus on safety by design, and robust enforcement of existing provisions in the Online Safety Act.

“A key part of this is treating social media like any other potentially dangerous product: it should be proven safe before it can be given market access to children.

“We welcome the Prime Minister’s acknowledgement that support for young people’s mental health in the offline world is also needed.

“A more attractive real life alternative to social media must be created. For example, through investment in youth facilities, so we are not abandoning young people in need of community.

“It is particularly important that we support groups such as LGBT+ teenagers and disabled people, who have in many cases found particular value in online communities.”