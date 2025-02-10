Starmer becomes first PM to take HIV test as he urges public to get tested

Sir Keir Starmer has become the first western prime minister to take a public HIV test in an effort to destigmatise testing for the virus.

Ahead of HIV Testing Week, which starts on Monday, the Prime Minister took an at-home test at 10 Downing Street alongside soul singer Beverley Knight.

He said: “It’s really important to do it and I’m really pleased to be able to do it. It’s very easy, very quick.”

Told by Richard Angell, chief executive of HIV charity The Terrence Higgins Trust, that he was thought to be the first prime minister of a G7, European or Nato nation to take an HIV test, Sir Keir said he was “surprised”.

Convenient

He added: “Let’s try to encourage other leaders to do the same thing because it’s really important, it’s easy, it’s convenient and it is much better to know.”

Mr Angell said: “It’s an important symbol for people who live with HIV, for fighting the stigma, and to let the public to know that tests are free, confidential and easy and available for everyone during this week, and it will make a big difference.”

Around 107,000 people live with HIV in the UK, with approximately 4,700 thought to be unaware of their status.

During HIV Testing Week, which runs from February 10-17, members of the public can order one of 20,000 free, confidential, at-home tests which Sir Keir and Ms Knight demonstrated in Downing Street. The test provides a result in 15 minutes.

Sir Keir has pledged to end new transmissions of HIV in England by 2030, and on World Aids Day last year announced £27 million for an expanded testing programme in NHS emergency departments.

Effective

Ms Knight said: “Living with HIV today is a world away from the experience that my late best friend Tyrone endured in the early 2000s.

“People living with HIV can now easily know their status, can access effective treatment and live a long, healthy life.

“I wish this was the case for Ty.

“In his memory, I’m using my voice alongside the Prime Minister to make everyone aware of how easy it is to test.

“People need to hear the crucial message that thanks to effective medication, people living with HIV can’t pass it on, so we can end this epidemic once and for all.”

