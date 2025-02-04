Starmer calls for deeper defence co-operation with European Union

Sir Keir Starmer urged Europe’s leaders to do more to counter Vladimir Putin’s attempts to sabotage vital undersea cables.

The Prime Minister told European Union counterparts there should be increased military co-operation and greater industrial collaboration to strengthen defence on the continent.

His comments came as Europe scrambled to consider how to respond to Donald Trump’s return to the White House.

The US president has threatened to take over Greenland, a territory which is part of the Kingdom of Denmark, warned of the possibility of slapping tariffs on European Union goods and demanded increased defence spending from the continent’s Nato members.

Sir Keir addressed EU leaders over dinner in Brussels, where he became the first UK prime minister to attend a European Council meeting since Brexit.