Starmer calls for deeper defence co-operation with European Union
Sir Keir Starmer urged Europe’s leaders to do more to counter Vladimir Putin’s attempts to sabotage vital undersea cables.
The Prime Minister told European Union counterparts there should be increased military co-operation and greater industrial collaboration to strengthen defence on the continent.
His comments came as Europe scrambled to consider how to respond to Donald Trump’s return to the White House.
The US president has threatened to take over Greenland, a territory which is part of the Kingdom of Denmark, warned of the possibility of slapping tariffs on European Union goods and demanded increased defence spending from the continent’s Nato members.
Sir Keir addressed EU leaders over dinner in Brussels, where he became the first UK prime minister to attend a European Council meeting since Brexit.
Co-operation
Sir Keir told the leaders in Brussels they should also “explore greater co-operation on missions and operations, like we’re already doing with our operations in the Red Sea and our work to train Ukrainian troops”.
Ties
“We will be more successful in building the European defence sector and contributing more to our own defence if we work together,” he said.
UK needs to stand with the EU and warn trump off Greenland and Panama. Trump is untrustworthy, filled his cabinet with people that would struggle to get security clearance in a decent democracy , he lies his way through life, don’t be one of his victims. And don’t share any intel, it will be in putins in tray the next hour.
First of all whose side is Europe on, or will it be on in a few years…
Lesson number one; alliances can change overnight…
I get the feeling Clark and Trwmp have too much common ground for comfort…
It must be evident by now that Putin and Trump are equally a threat to the rest of the world. They both run regimes that are very centralised culturally, economically, imperialistic politically. They are alien to the democracy we inspire to be in Europe. It has become evident that Russia and USA are moving in the wrong direction towards authoritarianism and imperialistic. They are values not compatible with the original values of when NATO was set up. It may be time that the USA should be treated as an imperialist threat as Russia. It is time for Europe to unite… Read more »