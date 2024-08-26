Starmer cancels appointment of senior general as national security adviser

The Prime Minister has reportedly cancelled the appointment of the top Royal Marines general as the UK’s national security adviser.

Sir Keir Starmer has overturned the decision made by predecessor Rishi Sunak to give the job to General Gwyn Jenkins, who was due to take the role this summer.

The Guardian reported that Gen Jenkins, who was previously vice chief of the defence staff, will be allowed to re-apply for the job but suggested the move could be a sign that the Labour Prime Minister will seek to appoint an ally to the role.

A Government spokesperson told the PA news agency: “All senior appointments will be considered in the usual way.”

Power grab

But an unnamed official told The Guardian: “This looks like another part of the grab for power by Keir Starmer and (his chief of staff) Sue Gray.

“The process to appoint Jenkins was run with full transparency, and there is no good reason to do it all over again.”

Gen Jenkins was to replace Sir Tim Barrow, the outgoing national security adviser, who had been lined up to become the UK’s ambassador to the US.

But Sir Keir is likely to want to make his own decision on such a crucial diplomatic role, with the outcome of November’s presidential election likely to influence the decision on who to send to Washington.

The appointment of Gen Jenkins was announced in April, with Mr Sunak saying the senior officer had led a “distinguished career in both the military and the heart of government”.

Cabinet Secretary Simon Case said Gen Jenkins brought a “wealth of experience” to the role, having previously served as deputy national security adviser.

