Starmer condemns ‘attack on our democracy’ after fires at homes linked to PM

Arson attacks on properties linked to the Prime Minister are “an attack on all of us, on democracy and the values that we stand for”, Sir Keir Starmer has told the House of Commons.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch condemned the attacks as “completely unacceptable” as the two party leaders began their weekly clash at Prime Minister’s Questions.

“I think I speak for the whole house when I say that this wasn’t just an attack on him, but on all of us and on our democracy,” the Tory leader added.

Police are continuing their investigation into the attacks on properties and a car linked to Sir Keir.

Arrest

A 21-year-old was arrested at an address in Sydenham, south-east London, in the early hours of Tuesday on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, according to the Metropolitan Police.

Counter-terrorism officers are working “at pace” to establish the cause of the fires and “any potential motivation”, Scotland Yard said

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

