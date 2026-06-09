Starmer condemns Belfast stabbing attack as ‘horrific’ and ‘abhorrent’

David Young, Rebecca Black and Jessica Coates

The Prime Minister has condemned a stabbing attack on a man in Belfast as “horrific” and “abhorrent”.

A man in his 30s, believed to be Somalian, has been arrested following the incident in the north of the city on Monday night.

The victim, in his 40s, has sustained significant injuries to his face, neck and back, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said.

The PSNI has launched a “critical incident” in response to the attack.

Graphic video footage is circulating online appearing to show the violent incident unfold on Kinnaird Avenue.

The clip shows people intervening to stop a man attacking a prone victim lying on the ground in the residential area close to the busy Antrim Road.

Condemning the incident, Sir Keir Starmer said: “The horrific attack in Belfast last night is sickening.

“I have absolutely no tolerance for abhorrent scenes of violence like this on our streets.

“My thoughts are first and foremost with the victim, and I thank the first responders, including members of the public who intervened.”

PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson said: “We have commenced an investigation to establish a motive.

“This brutal attack will have sent shockwaves through the community, causing real concern.

“I want to reassure the local community that we are treating this attack with the utmost seriousness.

“Our investigation is continuing at pace.

“Community safety is our priority and we are currently engaging with local representatives and residents to provide reassurance and support.

“Our officers were on the scene within minutes and we wish to acknowledge the members of the public who strived to save the man from further attack.

“Their willingness to step forward to help another person shows incredible bravery and community spirit.”

Attack

The victim remained in a serious condition in hospital on Tuesday.

The scene outside an apartment complex off Kinnaird Avenue remained cordoned off on Tuesday morning, with markers visible on the ground where the attack had taken place.

The incident has prompted widespread condemnation and expressions of concern across the political spectrum in Northern Ireland and beyond.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage called on the authorities to disclose the identity and immigration status of the suspect immediately.

Stormont’s Justice Minister Naomi Long said: “My thoughts this morning are with the victim of last night’s horrific attack in North Belfast, and with their family, the brave people who disarmed the attacker and the PSNI who attended and will now investigate.

“There can be no place for such violence in our community.

“I would also ask people not to share the very graphic images and footage of the attack.

“They are deeply disturbing and traumatising to view.”

Sinn Féin MP for north Belfast John Finucane visited the scene on Tuesday morning and called the attack “appalling”.

“This is deeply shocking, there is no place for violence of any kind in our communities,” he said.

“My thoughts are with the victim and I hope they make a full recovery.

“I would urge anyone with information to come forward to the PSNI immediately so a full investigation can be carried out.”

DUP leader Gavin Robinson urged the police to make public all the facts around the incident to combat misinformation about what happened.

“This was medieval,” he told the BBC.

“This was a systematic mutilation of a human being on the streets of Belfast.”

Commenting on the incident, Mr Farage posted on social media: “What happened in Belfast last night is horrific. The authorities must reveal the identity and status of the attacker immediately. The public are entitled to the truth.”

The PSNI has urged any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Those with dashcam or CCTV footage have also been asked to contact police.