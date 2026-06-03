Starmer condemns ‘disgraceful’ attacks on police over Henry Nowak case

Press Association Reporters

Attacks by protesters on police near where teenager Henry Nowak was stabbed to death were “disgraceful”, Sir Keir Starmer has said after eleven officers and a police dog were injured.

The unrest came amid an outcry about the policing response to the murder after the student’s killer claimed he had been the victim of a racial attack while Mr Nowak was handcuffed by police as he lay dying.

Opening Prime Minister’s Questions, Sir Keir told the Commons there was “no justification for more violence and disorder”.

He also condemned Nigel Farage’s call for “rage” in response to Mr Nowak’s death, labelling his actions as “unforgivable”.

“Henry Nowak’s family have shown extraordinary dignity after their son’s life was stolen in appalling circumstances,” he said.

“He was clearly a kind and thoughtful and much-loved young man.”

Acknowledging some of the protesters concerns, he said: “There are serious questions to answer, including how accusations of racism informed police thinking, and we are supporting the IOPC to get to the bottom of what happened.

“But no matter the pain we feel, there is no justification for more violence and disorder. The attacks directed towards police officers in Southampton last night were disgraceful and completely unacceptable.”

In a clash with the Reform UK leader in the Commons, the Prime Minister said: “His (Mr Farage’s) response has been to appeal for rage, rage. That’s his response to a father who has lost his son and asked for that not to happen.

“Exploiting this tragedy to create grievance and division would be wrong in any circumstances, but to do it when the family are expressly saying ‘please don’t’ is unforgivable. It shows exactly who he is.”

Mr Farage previously said Mr Nowak was “treated in a way that meant an accusation of a racial slur was treated more seriously than an act of murder” and said people should react with “pure cold rage”.

Two people were arrested for assaulting police and possession of a weapon after hundreds gathered outside Southampton Central Police Station where Tommy Robinson – real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon – and actor and campaigner Laurence Fox were among those who spoke to the crowd.

Hampshire Police said the number of arrests would increase as investigations continue into the disorder.

Seven of the officers attacked had bricks thrown at them, but none of their injuries were serious, Hampshire Police Federation said.

Violent scenes broke out after a large group walked across town to the area of Portswood.

Demonstrators chanted “Henry, Henry” as the line of police were pelted with bricks.

Chairs, cans and flares were thrown at police in riot gear, eventually forcing officers and three police vans back from the line they had been holding.

Federation chairman Spencer Wragg said: “This was not protest. This was violent and sustained disorder and it has no place on the streets of this country.

“Mob justice has no place on our streets.

“Officers were subjected to disgraceful violence – pelted with bottles, bricks and wheelie bins.

“We continue to support all Hampshire Police officers, including our colleagues injured last night, and we wish them a speedy recovery.”

Policing minister Sarah Jones said she understood the anger the case had caused, but urged people not to “over-react”, saying Mr Nowak’s family did not want his murder to stir up hostility or division.

Mr Nowak’s killer, 23-year-old Vickrum Digwa, told police attending the scene of the stabbing in Southampton on December 3 2025 that he had been the victim of a racist attack.

The National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) announced it would review anti-racism guidance – which advises police to treat ethnic minorities differently to get them better outcomes – that some have blamed for the actions of the officers who arrested Mr Nowak.

Digwa was given a life sentence with a minimum of 21 years in prison for stabbing Mr Nowak with a ceremonial knife with a 21cm blade prosecutors said was a kirpan, which he carried as part of his Sikh religion.

He had previously been investigated by police in 2023 on suspicion of stealing ceremonial blades from a Sikh temple in Southampton but no further action was taken.

The police watchdog is expected to report on the case within the next three months.

Hampshire Police has confirmed one of the officers involved in the case has resigned, while the other three are still serving.

All of them are being treated as witnesses.

A force spokesman said that the officer who resigned did so at the end of last year and “not as a result of this incident”.

Ms Jones would not reveal whether they are still serving in front-line roles.