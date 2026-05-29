Starmer condemns Russian drone strike that injured two people in Romania

Sir Keir Starmer has condemned a Russian drone strike that injured two people in Romania on Thursday night, calling it a “serious violation of Nato airspace”.

The incident saw a drone crash into a block of flats in the eastern Romanian city of Galati, near the country’s border with Ukraine, as Russia carried out further attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure.

In a statement, the Prime Minister said: “This is a serious violation of Nato airspace.

“Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure threatens the security of our entire continent.

“The UK unreservedly condemns such strikes.

“Time and again, Russia has shown it has no regard for civilian life, for international law, or for the sovereignty of its neighbours.

“That must not be allowed to stand.”

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper also condemned the incident, calling it “extremely dangerous and reckless”.

Ms Cooper said she was in contact with Romania’s foreign minister, Oana-Silvia Toiu, adding the UK “stands united with Romania and allies to defend every inch of Nato territory”.

Romania’s other Nato allies have also condemned the attack, with the alliance’s secretary-general Mark Rutte saying it “showed yet again the implications of (Russia’s) illegal war of aggression don’t stop at the border”.

Romania’s President Nicusor Dan said his country would “order proportionate measures” and called for “a firm, coordinated and appropriate response” from allies.

He said Romania had also asked allies to deploy additional anti-drone capabilities to the country.

According to reports, two Romanian F-16 fighter jets were scrambled to intercept the drone.

Mr Dan said the jets had been unable to engage the drone as they could not destroy it without further endangering civilians.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Russia had “crossed yet another line”, adding the bloc was preparing yet more sanctions on Moscow.

She said: “As we continue strengthening our security and deterrence, especially on our eastern border, we will keep increasing the pressure on Russia.”