Starmer confirms UK recognition of a Palestinian state

Sir Keir Starmer has confirmed the UK will recognise a Palestinian state in a historic if largely symbolic move.

The Prime Minister said the move was intended “to revive the hope of peace for the Palestinians and Israelis”.

UN General assembly

The move comes ahead of the UN General Assembly this week, with other nations, including Australia and Canada, making similar moves shortly before Sir Keir’s announcement.

The UK Government has acknowledged that recognising a Palestinian state would not ease the humanitarian crisis in Gaza nor contribute to the freeing of the hostages taken by Hamas.

But the UK believes the move is necessary to safeguard the prospect of a lasting two-state solution to the Middle East conflict, with Israel existing alongside a Palestinian state.

‘Absurd’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu branded the move “absurd” and “simply a reward for terrorism”.

In an effort to counter that criticism, Sir Keir said Hamas was a “brutal terror organisation” and confirmed plans to ratchet up sanctions on the group.

“Our call for a genuine two-state solution is the exact opposite of their hateful vision,” he said.

But with the humanitarian crisis in Gaza escalating and Israel pushing ahead with settlements in the West Bank, Sir Keir said “the hope of a two-state solution is fading” but “we cannot let that light go out”.

He said the “moment has now arrived” to recognise a Palestinian state.

In a video message, he said: “Today, to revive the hope of peace and a two-state solution, I state clear as Prime Minister of this great country that the United Kingdom formally recognises the State of Palestine.

“We recognised the State of Israel more than 75 years ago as a homeland for the Jewish people.