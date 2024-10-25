Starmer confronts slavery reparations calls in address to Commonwealth leaders

The Prime Minister has insisted reparations are not on the table for the Commonwealth summit, even as leaders from Caribbean and African member states have called for discussions on the issue.

The UK has conceded that the issue of reparations could be included in a document due to be signed off at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting this week.

Sources accept that there could be a reference to reparatory justice in the communique, but officials stressed that this would not necessarily mean any change in the UK’s policy position.

Speaking at the executive session alongside other leaders, Sir Keir said: “We must also acknowledge our shared history – especially when it’s hard.

“I understand the strength of feeling here and that there are some calls to face up to the harms and injustices of the past through reparatory justice.”

The Prime Minister stressed the “most effective way to maintain a spirit of respect and dignity is by working together to make sure the future is not in the shadow of the past, but is illuminated by it”.

He announced Britain will host a UK-Caribbean forum in 2025, “focused on looking forward, not back”.

Climate resilience, education, trade and growth would be on its agenda he said.

Throughout his time in Samoa, Sir Keir has met with leaders from across the Commonwealth, including his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese.

But a meeting between the Prime Minister and Ghana’s president Nana Akufo-Addo did not go ahead as expected.

They were instead expected to speak at a dinner hosted by the King, or at the final meeting between Commonwealth leaders on the summit’s final day.