Starmer congratulates Trump on ‘historic’ US election victory

Sir Keir Starmer said the UK-US special relationship will “continue to prosper” following Donald Trump’s “historic election victory”. Mr Trump declared he had won a “magnificent victory for the American people” as he appeared on track to return to the White House as 47th President of the United States. Sir Keir will be keen to build bridges with Mr Trump after the Republican politician’s campaign filed a legal complaint about Labour activists supporting Kamala Harris. The Prime Minister said: “Congratulations president-elect Trump on your historic election victory. I look forward to working with you in the years ahead. “As the closest of allies, we stand shoulder to shoulder in defence of our shared values of freedom, democracy and enterprise. “From growth and security to innovation and tech, I know that the UK-US special relationship will continue to prosper on both sides of the Atlantic for years to come.” “Genuine radical”

Donald Trump has said the US presidency is “the most important job in the world” as he clamed victory at a rally in Florida.

Addressing supporters, he said: “This is a great job, there’s no job like this – this is the most important job in the world.

“Just as I did in my first term, we had a great first term, a great, great first term governed by a simple motto – promises made, promises kept.

“We’re going to keep our promises.

“Nothing will stop me from keeping my word to you, the people.

“We will make America stay strong, prosperous, powerful and free again.”

The return of Mr Trump to the White House could cause diplomatic headaches for the UK, with potential splits on trade policy and US support for Ukraine and Nato.

Meanwhile, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has said that Donald Trump is going to be a “genuine radical”.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “He’s going to be a genuine radical.

“What you are going to see from this Trump administration, and I’m guessing that Elon Musk will be the man that is tasked to do it – is there will be a big fightback against the administrative bureaucratic state which is far too big, far too powerful and actually very undemocratic.”

He added: “What is very interesting about the Trump movement is that it’s critics call it all sorts of nasty names, the truth is in many ways it’s bringing Americans together.”

Ukraine

Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Donald Trump and highlighted the “strong bipartisan support” in the US for his country in its fight against Russia.There are concerns among Ukraine’s allies that US support for Ukraine could wane under a Trump presidency. Mr Zelensky said: “I appreciate President Trump’s commitment to the ‘peace through strength’ approach in global affairs. This is exactly the principle that can practically bring just peace in Ukraine closer. I am hopeful that we will put it into action together. “We look forward to an era of a strong United States of America under President Trump’s decisive leadership. “We rely on continued strong bipartisan support for Ukraine in the United States. We are interested in developing mutually beneficial political and economic cooperation that will benefit both of our nations. “Ukraine, as one of Europe’s strongest military powers, is committed to ensuring long-term peace and security in Europe and the transatlantic community with the support of our allies. “I am looking forward to personally congratulating President Trump and discussing ways to strengthen Ukraine’s strategic partnership with the United States.”

“Racist”

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said he is looking forward to working with Mr Trump and his running mate JD Vance. Mr Lammy has spent time seeking to form a close relationship with the Trump campaign, despite a history of outspoken criticism of his record – including calling him a “racist and KKK/neo-Nazi sympathiser” in 2017 and a “tyrant in a toupee” a year later. “The UK has no greater friend than the US, with the special relationship being cherished on both sides of the Atlantic for more than 80 years,” Mr Lammy said. European security Mr Trump’s power at the start of his second presidency could be untrammelled, with the Republicans also appearing on course to win a Senate majority and retaining control in the House of Representatives. The president-elect has long complained about US tax dollars funding European security and has been highly critical about Nato members not spending enough. He has also repeatedly claimed he would bring the war in Ukraine to an end, although he has not set out how he would achieve this. Nato secretary general Mark Rutte said Mr Trump’s leadership “will again be key to keeping our alliance strong”, adding: “Through Nato, the US has 31 friends and allies who help to advance US interests, multiply American power and keep Americans safe.” Addressing Mr Trump’s concerns about burden-sharing, he added: “Two-thirds of Allies now spend at least 2% of their GDP (gross domestic product) on defence, and defence spending and production are on an onward trajectory across the alliance.” Former defence secretary Sir Ben Wallace said the return of Mr Trump should spur European Nato members to commit more to security, with a pledge to spend 3% of GDP. “Whatever your feelings about the US election are, the best insurance for all our security is to invest in our own defence and security right across Europe,” he said.

French President Emmanuel Macron said he is “ready to work together” with Donald Trump “with respect and ambition”.

Mr Macron, who became leader of France in 2017 and was re-elected in 2022, worked with Mr Trump during his first stint in the White House, but their relationship was said to have soured with time.

The Republican Party chief accused Mr Macron of “insulting” Nato allies in 2019 after the French leader claimed the alliance was “brain dead”.

Five years later, Mr Macron posted to X, apparently ready to rekindle their working relationship.

“Congratulations, President @realDonaldTrump,” he wrote. “Ready to work together as we did for four years. With your convictions and mine. With respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity.”

