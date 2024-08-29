Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Starmer continues UK-EU ‘reset’ effort with Macron talks in Paris

29 Aug 2024 2 minute read
Prime Minister, Keir Starmer meets Emmanuel Macron, President of France, at the British Normandy memorial, on the 80th anniversary of D-Day

Sir Keir Starmer will continue efforts to build bridges with European leaders as he holds talks with French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday.

The Prime Minister travelled from Berlin to Paris as he undertakes two days of meetings designed to show the UK wants to “reset” its relationship with the European Union following years of Brexit troubles.

Sir Keir and Mr Macron were among the audience at the Paralympic Games opening ceremony on Wednesday evening.

A breakfast meeting with French business leaders is scheduled for Sir Keir, and a summit with Mr Macron at the Elysee Palace.

On the first leg of his trip, Sir Keir said he was not “reversing Brexit” as he set out plans for a new treaty with Germany – including “deeper links” in several areas.

He agreed that a deal with Germany would be in place by the end of the year following talks with counterpart Olaf Scholz, and also noted it was a “once-in-a-generation” opportunity.

The two countries also agreed to develop a “joint action plan to tackle illegal migration”.

“Closer relationship”

Sir Keir said: “I’m absolutely clear that we do want a reset.“I have been able to repeat that here today, a reset with Europe, a reset with the EU.“That does not mean reversing Brexit or re-entering the single market or the customs union, but it does mean a closer relationship on a number of fronts, including the economy, including defence, including exchanges, but we do not have plans for a youth mobility scheme.”

An agreement on youth mobility has been suggested by Brussels and could be a key demand in any negotiations.

But that could be seen as a step towards the restoration of free movement and Sir Keir said he had “clear red lines” ahead of talks with the European Union on the future relationship.

