Starmer continues UK-EU ‘reset’ effort with Macron talks in Paris

Sir Keir Starmer will continue efforts to build bridges with European leaders as he holds talks with French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday.

The Prime Minister travelled from Berlin to Paris as he undertakes two days of meetings designed to show the UK wants to “reset” its relationship with the European Union following years of Brexit troubles.

Sir Keir and Mr Macron were among the audience at the Paralympic Games opening ceremony on Wednesday evening.

A breakfast meeting with French business leaders is scheduled for Sir Keir, and a summit with Mr Macron at the Elysee Palace.

On the first leg of his trip, Sir Keir said he was not “reversing Brexit” as he set out plans for a new treaty with Germany – including “deeper links” in several areas.

He agreed that a deal with Germany would be in place by the end of the year following talks with counterpart Olaf Scholz, and also noted it was a “once-in-a-generation” opportunity.

The two countries also agreed to develop a “joint action plan to tackle illegal migration”.