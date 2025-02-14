Starmer discusses forthcoming trip to USA with President Trump
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer spoke to Donald Trump last night to discuss “his forthcoming visit to the US”, Downing Street has said.
Sir Keir discussed the visit with the US President as he welcomed Washington’s special envoy to the UK, Mark Burnett, No 10 revealed.
Visit
A Downing Street spokeswoman said: “The Prime Minister was pleased to host President Trump’s Special Envoy to the United Kingdom, Mark Burnett, at Downing Street last night, during which he took a call from President Trump and discussed his forthcoming visit to the US.”
They added: “Mr Burnett and the Prime Minister agreed on the unique and special nature of the UK-US relationship, the strength of our alliance and the warmth of the connection between the two countries.”
Tariffs
Sir Keir’s planned trip to Washington comes as the UK faces the looming threat of trade tariffs.
President Trump said he plans to impose the levy on all countries who add extra costs to US goods, which could include VAT.
Not another overseas trip.With the inheritance tax on farmers and ending of winter fuel allowance there’s money available for Starmer to spend more time abroad than in The UK.
Ditch the US shopping list and lets go back to Exchange and Mart, Loot and Yellow Pages…let your fingers do the walking and stick two up to Trwmp…
Bowing to his master is he. No trip to the US is needed. Trump has made it clear om Musks behalf. Why would anyone visit a hostile threat
Keir Starmer’s such a crawler. He’s willing to prostrate himself in front of Trump for a bad trade deal truly pitiful.