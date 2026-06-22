Starmer exit sparks calls to end Westminster’s ‘arrogant’ approach to Wales

Emily Price

Sir Keir Starmer’s departure from Downing Street has fuelled calls from some parties for an end to Westminster’s longstanding “arrogant” approach to Wales.

The Prime Minister appeared visibly emotional as he delivered a speech outside Number 10 on Monday morning (June 22), announcing his resignation.

Sir Keir’s decision to stand down means Labour will now hold a contest to choose his successor, with recently elected Makerfield MP Andy Burnham seen as the frontrunner.

Former UK Government health secretary Wes Streeting is also expected to put himself forward as a candidate.

Plaid Cymru MP Liz Saville Roberts says Starmer’s resignation “must mark a moment to finally shift away from arrogant centralised control towards genuine devolution”.

She said: “On the steps of Downing Street today, the Prime Minister said that he had promised and delivered change for the UK. Many of our communities in Wales will be left wondering what positive change has been brought about in the past two years since Labour took office.

“Starmer’s Government follows a long line of others which have failed to deliver stability.

“As we approach the ten-year anniversary of the Brexit referendum, the people of Wales have seen six different prime ministers pass through Downing Street – yet have experienced nothing but uncertainty and chaos.

“Wales deserves better – that includes real constitutional changes to deliver power to our communities.

“Justice, rail and our natural resources should be controlled here in Wales, alongside fair funding for our public services.

“These are vital interventions that will make a difference to lives in Wales. Decisions for Wales made in Wales, with the needs of our communities in mind.

“Devolution has been considered a threat for too long. Keir Starmer’s resignation today must mark a turning point for Westminster — a moment to finally shift away from arrogant centralised control towards genuine devolution as a way to improve lives across Wales, and across the different UK nations too.”

‘Disappointed’

First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth said he was “disappointed” that his government’s ability to engage with the Prime Minister was being hampered by the “turmoil” in Westminster.

He said: “I wish Sir Keir Starmer well as he prepares to leave office.

“I would like to see his successor recognising that Wales needs a new relationship with Westminster, with a focus on greater powers, fair funding, and respect for the democratic mandate delivered by the people of Wales.

“My government and I will always seek a constructive relationship with whoever is in Number 10, but we have clear expectations that the respect agenda must work both ways.”

Similarly, Welsh Liberal Democrat MP David Chadwick said Wales needs more than just a new Prime Minister; it needs a Westminster government that “finally takes Wales seriously”.

‘Attitude’

He said: “Changing the person at the top won’t change much unless Labour finally confronts the structural problems that continue to hold Wales back.

“Despite Labour’s catastrophic Senedd election results, there is little sign that Westminster Labour’s attitude towards Wales has changed.

“The next Prime Minister must also learn a lesson that the last five have ignored: you cannot sustainably grow the economy without pursuing a closer relationship with the EU or introducing a fairer funding formula for Wales that recognises the unique needs of our population.”

Leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd, Darren Millar, said that despite Sir Keir’s departure “Labour’s failures remain”.

He said: “The last thing Wales and the rest of the UK needs is another Labour leader who won’t stand up to Labour MPs on welfare, energy, defence spending and action on the cost of living.

“His decision is a reminder that Kemi Badenoch is the only leader of a political party in the UK with the backbone to make tough decisions and get Britain working again.”

‘Dignity’

Interim Welsh Labour Leader Ken Skates praised Starmer, saying he brought the Labour Party “back from oblivion” and delivered “one of the greatest landslides in history”.

He said: “Under his leadership we’ve seen an increase to the minimum wage, a boost to the state pension and stronger employment rights. We also received a record devolution settlement and generational plans for £14bn for rail in Wales.

“He has led the country through exceptionally tough times with dignity and authenticity, and I want to put on record my deepest thanks to him.

“We now owe it to Keir, and the country to come together and ensure that Labour continues delivering for people right across Wales, and the UK.”

Members of Welsh Labour, including former First Minister Mark Drakeford, travelled to Makerfield ahead of the key by-election to throw their support behind former Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham.

Former Labour Senedd Member Alun Davies told BBC Politics Wales that Labour’s historic defeat at the recent Welsh election was “manufactured in Downing Street” because of the “sheer toxicity” of Starmer’s name on the doorstep.

The Reform group in the Senedd demanded a general election following Starmer’s resignation speech.

“The public must decide who governs the country, not Labour members,” a party spokesperson said.