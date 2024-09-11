Starmer faces claims of ‘hiding’ impact on pensioners of winter fuel payment cut

Sir Keir Starmer has been accused of “hiding” the impact of the Government’s winter fuel payment cuts amid fears the policy will cause an increase in pensioner deaths.

Former prime minister Rishi Sunak highlighted Labour research from 2017 which claimed Conservative plans to scrap the winter fuel payment for better-off pensioners could lead to almost 4,000 additional deaths over winter.

Outgoing Tory leader Mr Sunak asked whether the Government believes the numbers are predicted to be higher or lower this year, with Prime Minister Sir Keir focusing on increases to the state pension when answering in the Commons.

Sir Keir also used Prime Minister’s Questions to urge Mr Sunak to “apologise for the £22 billion black hole” that Labour argues was left by the previous Tory administration.

People in England and Wales not in receipt of Pension Credit or other means-tested benefits will lose out under the Government’s changes to winter fuel payments.

It is expected to reduce the number of pensioners in receipt of the up to £300 payment by 10 million, from 11.4 million to 1.5 million, saving more than £1 billion this year.

Despite Tory attempts to annul the regulations provoking a Labour backbench rebellion in the Commons, the measures are expected to come into force next week.

Impact assessment

Speaking at PMQs, Mr Sunak urged Sir Keir to publish the impact assessment for means-tested winter fuel payments.

He said: “We know why he’s hiding the impact assessment. The Labour Party’s own previous analysis claimed that this policy could cause 3,850 deaths.

“So, are the numbers in his impact assessment higher or lower than that?”

Sir Keir replied: “We’re taking this decision to stabilise the economy. That means we can commit to the triple lock.

“By committing to the triple lock we can make sure that payments of state pension are higher and therefore there’s more money in the pockets of pensioners, not withstanding the tough action we need to take.

“But he goes around pretending that everything is fine. That’s the argument he tried in the election and that’s why he’s sitting there and we are sitting here.”

Mr Sunak countered: “Today pensioners watching will have seen that the Prime Minister has repeatedly refused to admit or publish the consequences of his decision and we will continue holding him to account for that.”

Earlier in the pair’s exchanges, Sir Keir outlined his justification for the decision.

He said: “The fact of the matter is this: they left a £22 billion black hole and they hid it from the OBR (Office for Budget Responsibility). (Chairman) Richard Hughes is absolutely clear – the largest year-ahead overspend outside the pandemic.”

The Prime Minister said increases in pensions “will outstrip any loss of payment” as a result of the triple lock, which guarantees the state pension will rise by inflation, average wage growth or 2.5%.

The full state pension is set to rise by £460 from next April, according to official wage figures released this week.

Mitigation

Sir Keir said mitigation measures include trying to increase uptake of Pension Credit, adding: “Because of the tough decisions that we’re making to stabilise the economy, we can make sure that the triple lock shows that increases in pensions will outstrip any loss of payment.

“But before he complains about us clearing up his mess, perhaps he’d like to apologise for the £22 billion black hole.”

Mr Sunak defended his record in government as he argued he “delivered record increases in the state pension”, protected the winter fuel payment and gave pensioners cost-of-living benefits.

He told Sir Keir: “He’s the one that’s taking money away from pensioners on £13,000, but this has got nothing to do with the public finances.

“His own Chancellor (Rachel Reeves) just this morning, as MPs may not have been listening to her, his own Chancellor this morning admitted that she would prefer it if this policy didn’t even raise any money.”

He pressed again for the impact assessment to be released, with Sir Keir replying: “I remember the days when the Conservative Party would be concerned about balancing the books. They’ve left a £22 billion black hole. Responsibility for this decision lies there.”

Labour denied the Government has broken its promise to be transparent by refusing to publish the impact assessment for restricting winter fuel payments.

The Prime Minister’s press secretary said outside the chamber: “The Government’s operated with openness and transparency on this particular advice that’s being referred to.”

Downing Street declined to comment on whether the Government would publish any assessment of the impact of restricting winter fuel payments.

