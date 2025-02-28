Starmer gives ‘unwavering support for Ukraine’ after White House confrontation

Sir Keir Starmer has expressed his “unwavering support for Ukraine” after speaking with both Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky following their heated exchange in the White House, Downing Street said.

The Prime Minister’s intervention came after a terse exchange in the Oval Office between Mr Zelensky and the US president.

The two leaders abandoned plans to sign a minerals deal which would have given further US support in exchange for access to Ukraine’s natural resources.

‘Lasting peace’

Following the clash, a No 10 spokeswoman said: “The Prime Minister has tonight spoken to both President Trump and President Zelensky.

“He retains unwavering support for Ukraine, and is doing all he can to find a path forward to a lasting peace based on sovereignty and security for Ukraine.

“The Prime Minister looks forward to hosting international leaders on Sunday including President Zelensky.”

