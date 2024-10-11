Starmer hails need to collaborate at first Council of Nations and Regions summit
The first meeting of the Council of Nations and Regions is under way in Edinburgh.
The body was formed by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer in an effort to “rewire” the way the UK Government interacts with devolved areas and brings together first ministers and metro mayors.
Speaking at the outset of the meeting, the Prime Minister said: “This council is a statement of intent on my behalf and on behalf of the Government about the way in which we want to work with all of you.
“I think that is as important as the substance of what we discuss, is how we collaborate, how we work together.
“Because the UK is really strong, we’ve got so much to offer, particularly when it comes to growth and investment, but we are a bit complicated.”
“Equal voices”
He went on to say the UK should “harness” the different identities in the country, adding he sees facilitating collaboration between them as a “responsibility of this Government”.
Those around the table, he added, will be “equal voices”, with a view to “solving problems”.
The main topic of Friday’s summit is “investment and growth”, the Prime Minister said.
“Growing the economy is the number one mission of this Government,” he said.
“We’re not unique in that, most governments, nations and regions want to grow the economy.
“But the question is not the aspiration, it’s whether we can roll up our sleeves and work together to deliver that growth, because that unlocks so much.”
Gray area
Despite her move to become the “envoy to the nations and regions”, former Downing Street chief of staff Sue Gray will not appear at the inaugural meeting.
Ms Gray took on the role of Sir Keir’s aide when Labour swept to power in July, but she has since been replaced by Morgan McSweeney, who led the party’s election campaign.
Former civil servant Ms Gray, who boasts decade of experience behind the scenes, cited “intense commentary about my position” that risked becoming a “distraction” when she stood down.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
Starmer needs to TREAT WALES the same as Scotland and Northern Ireland by giving it the money we are owes like the H S 2 and others otherwise you are no different than the Tories denying Wales that money if it is not Forthcoming you will suffer the same way as the Tories did in the General Election heavy defeat in the Welsh election in 2026
“Equal voices” until a national government does something England disapproves of and overrules, as happened in Scotland with self id (irrespective of whether you agreed or disagreed with that bill, it was not in England’s power to overrule it. But they did. We will never have autonomy until we have independence and there is not sufficient will for independence. As always we bicker amongst ourselves like little tabletop dictators pushing their own petty vendettas).
This sop has no credibility. Just more centrist drivel from a leader with no clue what he is doing. Just a lighter blue Tory.
Firstly, Keir Starmer can’t treat Wales on an equal footing as an English region or London Assembly because we are a country and they are merely pieces of an English state jigsaw. Size & population is immaterial. And of course those English regions must have a voice too in this nation & regions cabinet but they should be dealt separately to Wales, Scotland and NI who have different wants & needs as nations. Wales like any country denied levers & powers of state must have the devolution over our criminal & youth system, policing, be fair funded including the reparation… Read more »